When Lawrence resident Kathleen Shea checked her mailbox last Friday, she was greeted by a postcard encouraging her to vote “no” on the proposed constitutional amendment on abortion, which is on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election.

But for a number of reasons, the handwritten postcard raised some red flags. In an especially glaring example, it got the election date wrong entirely; it encouraged Shea to vote in the Aug. 12 election, which doesn’t exist and would be on a Friday. It was also sent to Shea’s home address without her name or a return address on it, and it’s postmarked as having been mailed from Portland, Oregon.

Shea had already voted early in person at the county’s voting site on West 23rd Street, but she wondered if it might be a deliberate attempt to get people to miss out on voting by misstating the election date. She turned it in at the Douglas County Elections Office.

But whether it is indeed a deliberate attempt at spreading misinformation about next Tuesday’s primary election is hard to tell for now, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew told the Journal-World Monday morning. Shew said the postcard sent to Shea’s address was the only mailing like this that had been turned in at his office so far. Typically, Shew said, the county clerk’s Office keeps track of mailings like this one, especially if more than one is turned in to the office with the same incorrect information.

In this case, Shew said it’s difficult to tell whether the postcard is trying to be deliberately misleading without more examples to compare it with; the sender could simply have listed the wrong date by mistake. He said that for now the office would be keeping an eye out for more postcards submitted by members of the public.

Kansas’ primary election is set for Tuesday. Anyone who’s registered to vote, including unaffiliated voters and Libertarians, can vote on the constitutional question regarding abortion. The deadline to request an advance ballot is July 26. Advance voting by mail and in person will continue through Saturday, July 30; advance voting ends at noon on Aug. 1. Polls will be open on Aug. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about how to vote in Leavenworth County, visit the Douglas County Elections Office website at leavenworthcounty.gov.