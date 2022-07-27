Terance Lee Dozier, 36, Leavenworth, Kansas was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, level 1 person felonies, on Wednesday, July 20, in Leavenworth County District Court.

Dozier was arrested by the Leavenworth Police Department after an investigation in which it was reported Dozier had molested two children when they were approximately 8 or 9 years old and continued over a period of several years, per a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to the plea agreement, it is anticipated the defendant will serve 351 months or 312 months (29 or 26 years) in the Kansas Department of Corrections and be a registered sex offender. The initial disclosure of the abuse was made to a school counselor who notified authorities.



“We are grateful for the work school counselors, teachers, and staff do to protect their students,” Thompson said. “Children may not always disclose to their parents first, sometimes it’s their friends or other trusted authority. Whomever it may be, please listen.”