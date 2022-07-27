25 years ago: July 9, 1997

Speed limits on specific lengths of I-70, I-435 and K-10 will be raised July 10, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. On I-70, the 65 mph zone west of the I-635 interchange to just east of the K-7 interchange will be raised to a speed limit of 70 mph.

The decision to raise these speed limits is based on results of traffic engineering studies and speed data collected by KDOT. KDOT determines new speed limits based on the 85th percentile speed. The 85th percentile speed is the speed at or below which 85 percent of all motorists drive on a particular stretch of highway. The 85th percentile speed is important because it represents the speed at which accident involvement is the lowest for a particular road.

50 years ago: July 20, 1972

Sgt. Phillip Robbins has been selected as the outstanding 2108th Communications Squadron Administrative specialist at Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio, Texas.

Among Henry J. Putnam Scholarship recipients at Kansas State University, who had their awards renewed for the 1972-73 school year, are Linda M. Denholm, a sophomore majoring in home economics, and John R. Schlup, a junior majoring in chemical engineering. Both are Tonganoxie graduates.

A report of an unidentified flying object being sighted at 5:20 a.m. was made by two men on a fishing trip to Perry Lake. John Patterson and Gary McCarty of Kansas City, Kansas told the Lawrence Police Department they were driving west and saw an object move north to south through the sky. It was about the size of a fighter airplane and resembled a ball of fire or huge flare with sparks coming off. The sighting lasted 5 to 10 seconds. According to Gary Westergren, a Tonganoxie astronomy major at Kansas University, it was a meteor. No other sightings were reported.

A barn on the Leslie H. Wager farm burned to the ground after a hot conveyor belt caught loose hay on fire and ignited the gas tank. The elevator, a tractor, seed, grain, and 3,500 bales of fresh cut hay were lost in the blaze. McLouth Fire Department responded to the call which resulted in $10,000 damage.

Deputy Sheriff Wayne Turner checks on a vehicle wrecked by two juveniles from Boys Town, Nebraska. The 1965 Chevelle was stolen in Omaha and Turner was in pursuit of the two men when the crash occurred. Both were injured.

Lawrence Morrison caught a 10 pound 10 ounce channel cat on a rod and reel in a local farm pond. Just 3 years ago he landed another exactly twice as big at over 21 pounds. Good fishing, eh?

For the first time in the 20 years that State Representative John Bower, R-McLouth, has held office, he will have competition in both the primary and general elections. Republicans Kenneth Zachariah and Robert Feiring and Democrat Joseph Krahn are seeking election.

75 years ago: July 17, 1947

Late June through September are the polio danger months according to the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. The Foundation is urging parents to make sure their children are practicing good hygiene by washing their hands thoroughly. The March of Dimes has financed studies that indicate hands may be a means of spreading the virus infection through contamination of food, drinks or objects carried to the mouth. Because of this possibility, consumers are being asked to carefully wash fresh fruits and vegetables before eating.

A heavy spectacular electrical storm hammered our city Saturday night with a fireworks display that rivaled the Fourth of July. We have been in a bit of a dry spell and the two-inch rain that we received was welcome relief for farmers and gardeners alike. Large hail damaged trees but there are no reports of home damages, yet.

The Gas Service Company is running an odd ad in this week’s paper instructing readers “Don’t Do It,” “Don’t Do It Now” and “Don’t Change From Oil or Coal to Gas Heat Now.” Maybe they know something the rest of us don’t….

The State Song of Kansas is now “Home on the Range.” In celebration, the Royal Theatre is showing the movie “Home on the Range” with Monte Hale and Adrian Booth.

Zoellner’s now offers Playtex Pants for your little ones that are made of liquid latex. Tissue thin, soft, and cool and won’t stain or allow odor to escape. Try ‘em for the tykes today.

100 years ago: July 20, 1922

The contractor who has the contract for paving between Tonganoxie and the Wyandotte county line, will not begin laying slab for some time yet, perhaps a month or more. He is still a long way from being ready. He will use an industrial railway for hauling the material to the point where it is to be used, and he is accumulating eight miles of railway track at Stone Station. The rails are still being piled up as are also the metal ties. The ties will be riveted to the rails before being taken out for laying alongside the road.

The contractor has a big bunk house and kitchen at Stone station, and it is stated that twenty-five men are in the camp at present. Some Tonganoxie visitors at the camp the other evening did not count the men but counted nine dogs. It is to be seen that the camp is sufficiently supplied with mascots. Only one mascot had yet been trained to come to the kitchen when the big triangle is sounded for meals.

The same contractor has about three miles of slab laid on the county line, beginning a mile north of Parallel Road, and extending a short distance south of Wallula. Monday morning the contractor began working two shifts, and he ought to be able to make considerable headway if the weather permits.

It might be well to start proceedings to let the contract for the remaining slab east of Tonganoxie. The plentiful rains the past two seasons ought to have settled the fills sufficiently so that the slab can be laid without material injury.

125 years ago: July 22, 1897

Circulars have been issued by the state schoolbook commission and sent out to the various county superintendents and school boards of the state. These circulars give the price at which the old schoolbooks can be exchanged for the new. Each person may make the exchange themselves, but it is preferred that the exchange made through the board or agents which may be appointed in every county. All old books will be taken at fifty per cent of the contract price, but they must be books used by the pupils during the last term and must contain all the leaves and covers. Rebound books will not be taken.

The following is the list of (some of) the books and the contract price: Hoenshel’s Grammar, 34 cents; Rand-McNally’s Introductory Geography, 30 cents; Wright’s Civil Government, 40 cents; Excelsior Fourth Reader, 30 cents; Belfield’s Advanced Arithmetic, 35 cents; Collin’s Algebra, 50 cents; Hotze’s Physics, 50 cents; Stevenson’s Bookkeeping, 40 cents.