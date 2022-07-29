Saturday’s candidate forum made for lively debate in the race for the Leavenworth County Commission Fifth District seat that even dealt with concerns about raccoons

Incumbent Mike Stieben and challenger Brad Noll, both Republicans, debated questions posed from among a crowd of roughly 30 constituents.

Stieben, who has been county commissioner the past three years, is a locomotive engineer with BSNF from Tonganoxie, while Noll is a former paramedic and volunteer firefighter with a long career in agriculture from rural Winchester in Alexandria Township.

The two debated for nearly an hour how best to attract businesses, taxes and what roles the county has in said taxes and abatements, along with current economic development practices and those pesky raccoons.

Some county residents noted an increase in raccoon sightings and their subsequent damage to crops and the like.

Stieben and Noll previously debated a few days earlier at Village Venue in downtown Tonganoxie. The Leavenworth County League of Women Voters sponsored that event. First State Bank and Trust and Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 sponsored Saturday’s forum.

State Rep. Lance Neelly, R-Tonganoxie, also spoke during Saturday’s forum. Neelly gave updates from the Legislature. He noted that he worked for more even raise increases for various state law enforcement officials. Recent redistricting has meant Neelly added McLouth to his district, which he said he was happy about, as McLouth is a predominately Republican city. Neelly is running unopposed this year.

Jim Karleskint, who served as state representative in the 42nd District before Neelly took his seat, moderated the forum.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary between Stieben and Roll likely will win the commission seat unless there is a successful write-in campaign during the general election.

No candidates filed in other parties before the primaries.