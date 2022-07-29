Pancake feed set for early next month

McLouth United Methodist Church will sponsor a community pancake feed at the McLouth Fire Station from 6:30 a.m.-noon Aug. 6.

Truck and tractor summer nationals Aug. 6

Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Kansas Summer Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull will be Aug. 6.

The event, presented by Heart of America Antique Steam Engine and Model Association, will be Aug. 6 at McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds. Gates Open at 3 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m. on two 2 Tracks.

General Admission is $20 for adults and youths 11 and older, $10 for youths 6-10 and free for youths 5 and younger.

Coolers can be brought to the grounds for $15. No glass bottles are allowed.

For complete competition, class and advance entry information, visit mclouththreshingbee.com.

— Please submit McLouth community information, announcements and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.