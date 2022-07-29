Prehistoric Kansas waters program

Did you know Kansas used to be home to a thriving ocean ecosystem?

Prehistoric sharks, fish, flippered and winged reptiles lived in an ancient Kansas sea over 65 million years ago. We’ll explore this topic at the library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with a special presentation from scientists at the Kansas Geological Survey.

Paleontologist Hannah Horinek invites participants to learn about the animals that called Kansas home during the time of the dinosaurs, when the state was covered in a shallow seaway. Afterward, we will fast-forward millions of years to learn from water expert Brownie Wilson and get a 10,000-foot view of water in Kansas today, including where it is found, how it is used and what the future holds. Program is free to attend and is geared towards adults and older kids/teens. No registration is required.

The Friends of the Library register roundup donation

A huge thank-you to Brothers Market and all of its shoppers!

The Friends of the Library group was the latest recipient of the register roundup donation. The generosity of Brothers’ shoppers resulted in a donation of more than $2,000.

This will help the group in its endeavors to support the library and programs for the community.

— Kim Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library