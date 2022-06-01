Conrad Feldkamp and Ret. Col. Alan Feldkamp have helped shape Loren Feldkamp’s sense of patriotism and appreciation of history.

Loren Feldkamp is superintendent of schools for Tonganoxie USD 464 and is a former longtime history teacher. The late Conrad Feldkamp was Loren’s father and served in World War II. Alan, one of Loren’s brothers, served during Vietnam.

Loren spoke about his father’s involvement in veterans’ funerals and dedication to creating an avenue of flags at the cemetery in his hometown of Baileyville during Memorial Day services Monday at Hubbel Hill Cemetery just west of Tonganoxie.

Feldkamp was guest speaker for this year’s ceremony, which Tonganoxie American Legion Post 41 organized. About 55 people attended the service.

Bagpipers performed at the ceremony, while Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard members stood presented the flags. Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 and American Legion Post 41 members joined together to form the rifle squad.

Mel Kleinschmidt, commander for American Legion Post 41, gave opening remarks before Rev. Mathew Wilke with Tonganoxie United Methodist Church gave the invocation.

After Feldkamp spoke, the rifle squad executed its round of rifle volleys before the Tonganoxie High School student Aiden Van Middlesworth performed “Taps.”

Wilke then gave the benediction before the audience joined together to sing “God Bless America.”

The ceremony concluded with bagpipers playing “Amazing Grace.”

Historical Society has early ceremony, serves biscuits and gravy

Tonganoxie Community Historical Society hosted a flag ceremony and then biscuits and gravy.

Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 and Tonganoxie American Legion Post 41 opened the breakfast with a flag ceremony at 7:30 a.m., with Boy Scout Troop 357 playing Reveille.

More than 100 people came through for the biscuits and gray feed, which TCHS officials said was the organization’s best turnout.