Memorial Day Weekend usually is the unofficial start of summer and the season kicked off with a busy opening weekend at Tonganoxie Water Park.

The local swimming pool had 758 visitors during the holiday weekend, with each day having more visitors than one before.

There were 177 visitors on Saturday, 233 on Sunday and 348 on Monday.

The water park, at 221 S. Main St., is open daily during the summer, adult lap swim from noon-1 p.m. each day and open swim 1-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission and Tonganoxie Public Library also have several activities planned for the summer months.

Library offerings can be found in our weekly Library Corner column. TRC activities, meanwhile, can be found on the recreation commission website, tongierec.org, or the commission’s Facebook page.

One annual TRC-sponsored activity gets started next week.

Auditions for the summer youth theatre production are Monday, with rehearsals to be Monday through Wednesday afternoons in June.

This year’s production will be “Alice in Wonderland.” Shows will be 7 p.m. June 30 and July 1.

The recreation commission also will have its annul summer kickoff party 5-7 p.m. June 25 at Chieftain Park. Refreshments and activities will be offered during the celebration.

Other scheduled activities this summer are the VFW Car Show on June 11 at VFW Park and the Leavenworth County Fair, July 26-30 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Fun Under the Sun.”

The Tonganoxie Farmers Market is 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in the Tonganoxie Public Library parking lot, 217 E. Fourth St., while Movies in the Park continues at Gallagher Park just south of Tonganoxie Water Park.

The next Tonganoxie Business Association Movie in the Park will be Friday with a showing of “Sing 2” at dark.

The final movie of the TBA summer series is scheduled for July 8 with a showing of “Inside Out.”

To let The Mirror know about upcoming community events, email slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.