It’s already time to start thinking about football.

Registration is open for instructional flag football for youths.

There still is time to register, as the deadline is Aug. 27, but the instructional camp is open to first-graders only.

Cost is $25 for TRC district residents and $30 for non-district residents. The camp will be 6-6:45 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 22 and ending Oct. 13.