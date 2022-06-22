Archive for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Kansas City, Kan., teen sentenced to life in prison in death of 12-year-old boy

The Leavenworth County Justice Center at 601 S. Third St., Leavenworth

June 22, 2022

LEAVENWORTH — A Kansas City, Kan., teenager has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy during a botched gun deal.

WDAF-TV reports that a jury convicted 18-year-old Jaylen LaRon Johnson of Kansas City, Kan., of first-degree murder last month.

Sentencing was Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Prosecutors say Johnson and two other men drove to Leavenworth to purchase a gun on April 14, 2021.

The sellers allegedly sold a BB gun to one of Johnson’s friends. Authorities say Johnson began shooting when he realized it wasn’t the gun they wanted.

Eleven bullets struck the seller’s car.

Twelve-year-old Brian Henderson Jr. was in the backseat and died in the shooting.

