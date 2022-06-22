Old Settlers Reunion 120th installment is this week in Oskaloosa

Don’t miss Old Settlers 120th Annual Reunion Thursday through Saturday “Around the Square” in downtown Oskaloosa.

Admission and parking is free.

Lots of events and fun for all ages will start at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings, along with events all day and evening Saturday.

The carnival begins at 6 p.m. nightly, while live music will be offered every evening. The Old Settlers Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Line-up for the parade starts at 4:30 p.m. at Oskaloosa High School. No registration is required.

The first festival was known as a picnic and took place Oct. 8, 1901.

Aside from dates during World War II and the pandemic in 2020, the event has taken place annually every year since.

Martin and the Dead Guys will perform 7-9 p.m. Thursday, The Bodarks will take the stage 8-11 p.m. Friday.

And then on Saturday, Back Alley Brass Band will play 7:30-8:15 p.m. and Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls 9-11 p.m.

For more details about games, attractions, music and more at this year’s festival, visit oosr.org.