No need to check your calendars, it’s not the 80s.

But it is almost time for local youths to participate in Roller Skate Camp.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission is offering the roller skating activity next month. The camp will run July 12-14, with first-graders going from 9-10 a.m., second- and third-graders from 10:30 a.m.-noon and fourth- through sixth-graders going from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. each day.

Cost for first-graders is $25 for TRC district residents and $30 for non-residents, while it’s $30 and $36 for youths in grades 2 and 3. For youths in grades 4-6, it’s also $30 and $36.

Space is limited for the summer offering, so interested families should register their youths by July 1 at tongierec.org.