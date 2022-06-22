Archive for Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Several area students included in Washburn’s spring academic lists
June 22, 2022
Washburn University announced its spring President’s List and Dean’s List this past week and the list has several students from Leavenworth County.
To qualify for the President’s List at the Topeka university, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Tonganoxie
Anja Bartels, Jacob Howell and Braden Ruge
Linwood
Corinn Searcy
McLouth
Kimberly Patterson
Basehor
Kinsey Kuttler, Ryan Stalcup and Ashley Totten
Lansing
Mykala Caraccilo
Leavenworth
Chase Fitzhugh, Samantha Moburg and Victoria Shaw
DEAN’S LIST
Tonganoxie
Joanna Filbert and Reid Pruitt
Linwood
Connor Searcy
McLouth
Jacob Copeland
Basehor
Addison Gilliam
Lansing
Elizabeth Martin and Sarah Reineke
Leavenworth
Cameron Billquist, Sara DiJoseph, Anna Eddy, Anthony Hoad, Noah Kincaid, Samantha Meyer, Jackson Nicodemus, Abigail Overbey and Dylan Shaw.
