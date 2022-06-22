Washburn University announced its spring President’s List and Dean’s List this past week and the list has several students from Leavenworth County.

To qualify for the President’s List at the Topeka university, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Tonganoxie

Anja Bartels, Jacob Howell and Braden Ruge

Linwood

Corinn Searcy

McLouth

Kimberly Patterson

Basehor

Kinsey Kuttler, Ryan Stalcup and Ashley Totten

Lansing

Mykala Caraccilo

Leavenworth

Chase Fitzhugh, Samantha Moburg and Victoria Shaw

DEAN’S LIST

Tonganoxie

Joanna Filbert and Reid Pruitt

Linwood

Connor Searcy

McLouth

Jacob Copeland

Basehor

Addison Gilliam

Lansing

Elizabeth Martin and Sarah Reineke

Leavenworth

Cameron Billquist, Sara DiJoseph, Anna Eddy, Anthony Hoad, Noah Kincaid, Samantha Meyer, Jackson Nicodemus, Abigail Overbey and Dylan Shaw.