Mystery writing workshop features author

This is the perfect program for anyone who has fancied themselves an expert at solving crimes and thought they could write the next whodunnit.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kansas author Steven J. Kolbe will lead a mystery writing workshop showcasing what goes into writing a novel. Participants will learn things such as developing the plot of a story, how to add evidence, and what about those red herrings?

The program is geared toward adults or those older than 14 years in age.



Family movie night and dinner is Thursday

The library will have a unique dinner and a movie Thursday.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will show the animated movie “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and have a spaghetti dinner. The event is perfect for families.

It’s a new kind of movie watching experience where show-goers will be immersed in the action and feel like they are part of the movie! Attendance is limited to 50 people. This is an indoor movie showing in the library’s Community Room.

Musical show for youths and families is Saturday

Children’s Librarian Ms. Susan will be doing a special musical show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Down by the Sea children’s concert will feature Ms. Susan as well as some surprise musical guests.

No registration is required and the event is free to attend.

Smartphone and tech assistance

Got a new phone and don’t know how to use it?

The library offers tech assistance to answer questions from 9:30 a.m.-noon Fridays. A library staff member is able to sit down with patrons to answer questions one-on-one during this special time.

All questions about phones, tablets, computers, or the library’s digital offerings are all okay!

