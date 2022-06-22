It’s supposed to be hot this weekend, but it’s hoped that the weather will cool down a little as the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission has its Summer Kickoff Party.

The annual event is slated for 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Chieftain Park.

TRC will be celebrating summer by firing up the grill and serving free hotdogs. Kahuna Ice Shave Co. also will be there with shaved ice offerings.

In addition, TRC will offer bounce houses and temporary-tattoo artists for youths.