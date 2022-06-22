The Tongie Tidal Waves opened the home season with a scorcher of a morning Friday at Tonganoxie Water Park.

The Tidal Waves, though beat the heat and turned in some strong performances against Lansing.

Tonganoxie scored 609 points to Lansing’s 738.

Next up for the Tidal Waves is this Friday’s home meet against Piper. The team then finishes up its home schedule July 1. Both meets start at 7:30 a.m. at Tonganoxie Water Park and are expected to finish up between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at results from Friday’s meet against Lansing:

6 and younger

Tonganoxie (Sawyer Deathe, Tabor Lobb, Brynlee Fugate and Delaney Walker), first in freestyle relay, and Tonganoxie, (Charlotte Estes, Blaze Kramer, Sophia King and June Hodge), second in freestyle relay.

6 and younger boys

Oliver Barker, first in freestyle and second in backstroke; Sawyer Deathe, first in backstroke and second in freestyle; Blaze Kramer, fourth in freestyle and fifth in backstroke; Tabor Lobb, fourth in backstroke and sixth in freestyle.

6 and younger girls

Charlotte Estes, first in backstroke and second in freestyle; Brynlee Fugate, third in backstroke and fourth in freestyle; June Hodge, fourth in backstroke and fifth in freestyle; and Delaney Walker, third in freestyle and fifth in backstroke

8 and younger boys

Tonganoxie (Oliver Barker, Micah Smith, Rowden Lobb and Corbin Annis), first in freestyle; Corbin Annis, fourth in backstroke and sixth in freestyle; Gunnar Caraway, third in backstroke, fourth in breaststroke and fifth in freestyle; Luke Carmithel, second in breaststroke, third in freestyle and butterfly and sixth in backstroke; and Rowden Lobb, fourth in freestyle and butterfly.

8 and younger girls

Tonganoxie (Abigail Storck, Mavis Eckstein, Jaci Lingo and Berkley Platt), second in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Era Eastes, Libby King, Elena Lobb and Olivia Rettig), third in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Ella Gepner, Myla Hollingsworth, Zoey Plesa and Chauncey Walker), fourth in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Mavis Eckstein, Berkley Platt, Chauncey Walker and Abigail Storck), first in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Libby King, Elena Lobb, Melanie Pleak and Olivia Rettig) second in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Era Eastes, Ella Gepner, Jaci Lingo and Kennedy Tegtmeier); third in medley relay; Mavis Eckstein, fifth in freestyle; Brianna Daniels, first in butterfly and breaststroke and fourth in freestyle; Ella Gepner, third in backstroke; Myla Hollingsworth, second in freestyle and fifth in backstroke; Jaci Lingo, sixth in freestyle; Elena Lobb, second in backstroke; Olivia Rettig, third in backstroke; Abigail Storck, sixth in butterfly and breaststroke; Kennedy Tegtmeier, third in freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke; and Chauncey Walker, fifth in butterfly.

10 and younger boys

Tonganoxie (Max Sturgeon, Beckham Witt, Luke Carmitchel and Gunnar Caraway), second in freestyle Relay; Tonganoxie (Carter Brooks, Gehrig Eastes, Nolan Gepner and Nathanael Meitler), third in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Nolan Gepner, Zacchaeus Reeder, Beckham Witt and Easton Wylie), second in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Gehrig Eastes, Max Sturgeon, Rowden Lobb and Corbin Annis), third in medley relay; Carter Brooks, sixth in backstroke; Gehrig Eastes, fourth in breaststroke; Nolan Gepner, third in breaststroke; Cole Harris, second in butterfly and backstroke; Max Sturgeon, sixth in butterfly; and Beckham Witt, first in backstroke, second in freestyle and fourth in butterfly.

10 and younger girls

Tonganoxie (Ava Smith, Emmersyn Annis, Elsie Rochel and Reece Shue), first in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Audrey Carmitchel, Kyndel Covey, Lyla Carmitchel and Melanie Pleak), third in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Kylie Dempsey, Wynni King, Katherine Overacker and Kennedy Tegtmeier); Tonganoxie (Emmersyn Annis, Elsie Rochel, Ryan Workman, and Myla Hollingsworth) first in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Ava Smith, Kyndel Covey, Katherine Overacker and Olivia Rettig), second in medley relay; Emmersyn Annis, fourth in backstroke Lyla Carmitchel, second in butterfly, and sixth in freestyle; Kyndel Covey, second in backstroke and sixth in breaststroke; Katherine Overacker, fourth in butterfly; Reece Shue, second in breaststroke and fourth in freestyle; Ava Smith, fifth in butterfly; Ryan Workman, first in butterfly, third in freestyle and fifth in breaststroke.

12 and younger boys

Tonganoxie (Grif Dean, Axton Kramer, Gabe Pease and Mark Sousa), third in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Jake Fahlgren, Roman Holthaus, Cash Overmiller and Noah Shue), fourth in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Gabriel Meitler, Gavin Overacker, Mark Sousa and Elijah Weatherford), first in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Cale Hodge, Roman Holthaus, Axton Kramer and Gabe Pease), third in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Jackson Barker, Jake Fahlgren, Cash Overmiller and Reed Rochel), fourth in medley relay; Grif Dean, second in butterfly and breaststroke; Cale Hodge, third in breaststroke; Roma Holthaus, second in backstroke; Axton Kramer, sixth in butterfly; Gabriel Meitler, first in freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and third in 200 freestyle; Gavin Overacker, second in freestyle and breaststroke and fifth in backstroke; and Mark Sousa, third in butterfly.

12 and younger girls

Tonganoxie (Jaia Bosley, Reese Eckstein, Sydney Kirchoff and Ammelia Wright), fourth in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Legan Caraway, Adlen Johnson, Brooke Nihart and Tatum Spottswood), first in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Abigail Blanka, Anna Gepner, Sydney Kirchoff and Lucy Lindholm), third in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Jaia Bosley, Reese Eckstein, Odette McCoud and Ammelia Wright) fourth in medley relay; Abigail Blanka, third in backstroke; Sydney Kirchoff, second in freestyle and breaststroke and third in butterfly; Lucy Lindholm, fifth in butterfly and sixth in breaststroke; Brooke Nihart, second in backstroke and third in breaststroke; Tatum Spottswood, fourth in butterfly; and Ammelia Wright, sixth in backstroke.

14 and younger boys

Tonganoxie (Camden Overacker, Daniel Mitchell, Hunter Nihart and Joshua Duvall), third in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Aysa Newton, Hayden Overmiller, Lucien Brockhoff and Gavin Overacker), fourth in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Camden Overacker, Hayden Overmiller, Hunter Nihart and Joshua Duvall), second in medley relay; Tonganoxie (Aysa Newton, Daniel Mitchell, Lucien Brockhoff and Reed Rochel), fourth in medley relay; Lucien Brockhoff, sixth in backstroke; Joshua Duvall, fifth backstroke; Daniel Mitchell, sixth in breaststroke; Aysa Newton, third in backstroke; Hunter Nihart, second, freestyle and butterfly, and fourth in backstroke; Camden Overacker, fourth in breaststroke and sixth in butterfly.

14 and younger girls

Tonganoxie (Addie Dean, Addy Schooler, Kennedy Kramer and Sophia Reischman), third in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Ava Barker, Lauren Glynn, Samantha Reischman and Adlen Johnson), fourth in freestyle relay; Tonganoxie (Addie Dean, Baylie Igleheart, Kennedy Kramer and Samantha Reischman), second in medley relay; (Addy Schooler, Ava Barker, Sophia Reischman and Anna Gepner), third in medley relay; Ava Barker, fifth in butterfly; Addie Dean, first in backstroke, second in breaststroke, and sixth in freestyle; Baylie Igleheart, second in butterfly, third in freestyle and fifth in breaststroke; Kennedy Kramer, fifth in backstroke; Samantha Reischman, second in backstroke; and Addy Schooler, fourth in backstroke and sixth in breaststroke.

18 and younger

Tonganoxie (Eliza Brockhoff, Maisyn Lilly, Silas Kirchoff and Taylor Igleheart) fourth in freestyle relay; and Tonganoxie (Maisyn Lilly, Taylor Igleheart, Gavin Shupe and Silas Kirchoff), first in medley relay.

18 and younger boys

