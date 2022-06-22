Trains are running again on tracks that had been seriously damaged Friday when a coal train derailed north of Lawrence.

The Union Pacific tracks were repaired over the weekend, and railroad crews with excavators continued to clean up coal and wreckage along the rail line.

The derailment occurred after 5 p.m. Friday U.S. Highway 24-59 and North 1900 Road. Approximately 20 train cars detached from the engine, and a “large amount” of coal spilled out, George Diepenbrock, a spokesman with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday afternoon. The derailment caused significant damage to the rails and the railroad crossing at North 1900 Road, he said.

Mike Jaixen with Union Pacific told the Journal-World in an email that 30 cars carrying coal had actually derailed. No fires or injuries were reported.

On Monday, Robynn Tysver, a representative with Union Pacific, told the Journal-World that crews worked throughout the weekend to clean up the spilled coal and to remove the damaged cars from the right of the way. They also worked to repair the track, which reopened to traffic early Sunday morning.

Tysver said the incident remained under investigation and had no timeframe on how long that would take.

“We file our initial report with the Federal Railroad Administration, which issues the final report,” Tysver said. “That could take six months to a year.”