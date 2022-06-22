Archive for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Upper Iowa announces spring dean’s list

By Shawn Linenberger

June 22, 2022

Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student. Honorees from Leavenworth County are: Kevin Bickley and Ryan Jones, Leavenworth, and Chase Chance, Lansing.

