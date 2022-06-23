25 years ago: June 25, 1997

The Tonganoxie Library staff and volunteers kicked off their summer reading program, 97 Bazillion ways to read, on Wednesday, June 18. A total of 97 young people are registered in the program this year.

The Wizard of Oz theme park is getting closer to being more than just talk. According to Skip Palmer, president of the Wonderful World of Oz, Inc., the $500 million project will start turning dirt in the fall of 1998.

Tonganoxie holds within its city limits one of the biggest Girl Scout camps in Kansas. Camp Tongawood, located in east Tonganoxie off of Evans Road and over 80 acres in size, was erected in 1947 by the Santa Fe Girl Scouts. It started out as a day camp only, but over the years has added cabins to provide for temporary housing for the older girls.

50 years ago: June 22, 1972

Construction of a new parking lot by the First State Bank is underway. Bill Stephenson tells us that there will be room for 24 cars in the paved and curbed lot. The site is just south of the bank and will have new sidewalks on the east and south sides. Another welcome addition to the City of Tonganoxie.

Listen to the ringing of the bell at the City Hall at noon on July Fourth. Mrs. Frank Hoey, who has been ringing the bell on holidays for the past several years, for the benefit of area residents especially senior citizens and nursing home patients, will discontinue ringing it after that date. A community thank you to Mrs. Hoey for her efforts.

County Assessor Irving Freezor has announced the results of the 1972 Leavenworth County census noting a population increase of 1,145 with a County total of 47,437. Tonganoxie’s population is 2,132.

The old Kenna farm, approximately 4 miles east of Tonganoxie and a half mile north of highway 24-40, is now owned by Max C. Pittman and Calvin Boyer. This farm possesses a fascinating history beginning from the time it was said to have been purchased by its first owner from Chief Tonganoxie, who is supposedly the grandson of the Delaware Indian Chief who signed the treaty with William Penn.

Only parts of its mystifying past is known and rumors circulate, one of which concerns $20,000 in gold said to be buried on the land. This was part of a fortune one of the early owners made from a saw mill operated there. The saw mill thrived on the huge walnut and sycamore trees growing along the banks of Big Stranger Creek which flows through the farm. It was rumored that the owner was shot and killed when he refused to reveal the whereabouts of the money to two thieves and the money was never found. Although an interesting story, Mr. Pittman assures us it is a hoax.

75 years ago: June 22, 1947

The U.S. 24 highway paving job is moving right along with the summer heat here. This road, when completed, will give any driver direct access to the business sections of Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri. This is a distance of 28 miles with not one single turn required. A reminder to our readers, H.A. Kepler laid the pavement for Fourth Street in 1915 and it is still holding up today. He remarked that the process used today is the same as the one he used over thirty years ago. Today’s is much faster.

The “cheat” and “wheat” argument has reared its ugly head and seems to have been settled once and for all. The last word has come from the Head of the Agronomy Department at Kansas State College. The controversy is that wheat can turn to cheat without any influence, damaging a wheat crop. The expert, H.E. Myers writes that the two plants are entirely different species and will not cross pollinate. Therefore, the only possible way is if the soil contains cheat seeds which then mature and are mixed in with the wheat. Our own Henry Murr has researched this “tale” that comes around the farm stores every now and then. We have the facts now.

Colene Slawson is attending summer school at Emporia along with Laura Seufert.

100 years ago: June 22, 1922

Tonganoxie will celebrate the fourth of July, Independence Day with a picnic. There will be three free ball games, and a big free pavement dance. The businessmen have raised the money to pay the expenses and the baseball team will put on the picnic.

The first ball game will be played in the morning. Between the afternoon games amusements will be put on. One of the games will be played with the fast team of McLouth. Both teams have beat the other this season and this will be the deciding game as to which is the best. The other team will be from Fort Leavenworth.

The announcement of Malcolm McNaughton as a candidate for the Republican nomination for county attorney means there will be a lively contest for that office at the election in November. He is one of the best-known attorneys in Leavenworth County and has a large circle of friends. He is well acquainted both in the city and townships, especially in the southern part of the county. Mr. McNaughton was born in Reno township and finished his high school education in Tonganoxie.

125 years ago: June 24, 1897

Negotiations have been in progress for some time for a transfer of the Friends Academy at this place. The stock company owning it has found its possession burdensome and an expense to its owners. It was desired to turn the property over to private parties, and the deal making the transfer was consummated this week. The Academy has been transferred to W.A. George, of Leavenworth, who expects to make his home here in the future.

The change in the control of the Academy will in no way affect the school the coming year. Prof. King will open the school Sept. 7th. In addition to the usual studies taught, a business college course including typewriting and shorthand, will be added.

The first annual meeting of the Tonganoxie Creamery Association will be held Tuesday, July 20th. A year has elapsed since the organization of the company, and in two weeks more the plant will have been in operation six months.

The projectors of the Creamery are gratified at the success of the institution and take considerable pride that the plant has been operated economically enough to pay more to the patrons for milk than three fourths or more of other creameries, at every pay day since butter has been churned. The result of carefully and wisely selecting the plant and machinery makes itself felt in greater profits to the milk producers.

The butter market is better this month than last, and slightly higher prices are realized from butter. Most of the butter goes to Chicago now. A ton of butter was shipped out yesterday morning.

If the present droughty spell continues much longer, the water supply at the Creamery may give out. A large amount of water is at present used. There is considerable difference in the keeping properties of ice put up last winter. That taken from the creeks has melted only slightly, but that taken from ponds melts much faster.