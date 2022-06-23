Tonganoxie Christian Church is celebrating 150 years this weekend.

The church's sesquicentennial starts Friday with historical night. Visitors can explore TCC's history from 5-7 p.m. at 304 Fourth St.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, there will be a celebration at the TCC campus, 204 Washington St. There will be music, food trucks and games.

Festivities conclude Sunday with a worship service at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center at TCC.