Tonganoxie Christian Church celebrating sesquicentennial this weekend
June 23, 2022
Tonganoxie Christian Church is celebrating 150 years this weekend.
The church's sesquicentennial starts Friday with historical night. Visitors can explore TCC's history from 5-7 p.m. at 304 Fourth St.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, there will be a celebration at the TCC campus, 204 Washington St. There will be music, food trucks and games.
Festivities conclude Sunday with a worship service at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center at TCC.
