McLouth Middle School has released its fourth-quarter honor roll.

Principal’s Honor Roll is for students with a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher. Gold Honor Roll is students with a 3.5-399 GPA and Purple Honor Roll is for students with a 3.0-3.49 GPA.

EIGHTH GRADE

Principal’s Honor Roll

Charlesey Coffin and Addison Smith.

Gold Honor Roll

Alexis Barnes, Braden Blowers, Gavin Cloyd, Alex Null, Allison Null and Hallie Wright.

Purple Honor Roll

Trinity Dale, Mya Folsom, Landen Olson and AJ Walker.

SEVENTH GRADE

Principal’s Honor Roll

Eloise David, Ace Gill, Rex Heffley, Holley Kosanke, Brooklyn Mahon and Blake Sullivan.

Gold Honor Roll

Trevor Carlton, Amira Cheek, Gracie Gallagher, Wyatt Karmann, Aaliya Sherrill, Gracie Gallagher and Felicity Speidel.

Purple Honor Roll

Gage Colt, Keegan Cole, Trenton Cote, Kharisma Dlugopolski, Taylor Edmonds, Colten Jansen, Drayton Kessler, Emma Lasher, Sophie Little, Justin Patz, Donna Schupp, Bryce Williams and Peyton Wyatt.

SIXTH GRADE

Principal’s Honor Roll

Makinley Daniels, Ned Forsberg, Beau Hersh, Jaxon Holloway, Tandon Jones, Emery Kramer, Reese McMeans, Madison Turner and Kinlee Wolfe.

Gold Honor Roll

Brooke Coffey, Andrew DeSoto, Cameron Drinkard, Landon Hellman, Nathan Kessler, Andrew Larkin, Lily Perkins and Riley Robinson.

Purple Honor Roll

Austin Barden, Wyatt Barker, Zach Blitch, Ryker Brock, Caleb Burnett, Aaliyah Dlugopolski, Sabrina Aaliyah Dlugopolski, Paul Morris and Duncan Murphy.