McLouth Middle School Honor Roll for 2021-22 fourth quarter
McLouth Middle School has released its fourth-quarter honor roll.
Principal’s Honor Roll is for students with a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher. Gold Honor Roll is students with a 3.5-399 GPA and Purple Honor Roll is for students with a 3.0-3.49 GPA.
EIGHTH GRADE
Principal’s Honor Roll
Charlesey Coffin and Addison Smith.
Gold Honor Roll
Alexis Barnes, Braden Blowers, Gavin Cloyd, Alex Null, Allison Null and Hallie Wright.
Purple Honor Roll
Trinity Dale, Mya Folsom, Landen Olson and AJ Walker.
SEVENTH GRADE
Principal’s Honor Roll
Eloise David, Ace Gill, Rex Heffley, Holley Kosanke, Brooklyn Mahon and Blake Sullivan.
Gold Honor Roll
Trevor Carlton, Amira Cheek, Gracie Gallagher, Wyatt Karmann, Aaliya Sherrill, Gracie Gallagher and Felicity Speidel.
Purple Honor Roll
Gage Colt, Keegan Cole, Trenton Cote, Kharisma Dlugopolski, Taylor Edmonds, Colten Jansen, Drayton Kessler, Emma Lasher, Sophie Little, Justin Patz, Donna Schupp, Bryce Williams and Peyton Wyatt.
SIXTH GRADE
Principal’s Honor Roll
Makinley Daniels, Ned Forsberg, Beau Hersh, Jaxon Holloway, Tandon Jones, Emery Kramer, Reese McMeans, Madison Turner and Kinlee Wolfe.
Gold Honor Roll
Brooke Coffey, Andrew DeSoto, Cameron Drinkard, Landon Hellman, Nathan Kessler, Andrew Larkin, Lily Perkins and Riley Robinson.
Purple Honor Roll
Austin Barden, Wyatt Barker, Zach Blitch, Ryker Brock, Caleb Burnett, Aaliyah Dlugopolski, Sabrina Aaliyah Dlugopolski, Paul Morris and Duncan Murphy.
