Tonganoxie High boys golf standout Andrew Willson has been named first-team all-state.

The Kansas Golf Coaches Association recently announced its all-state teams and Willson was selected among the top golfers in Class 4A.

Willson, a THS senior in the spring, helped Tonganoxie to a fifth-place finish at the 4A state championships in Wamego.

Individually, Willson won four tournaments, including the Frontier League title at Ottawa and the 4A regional title at Wamego. He also placed eighth at state in a rain-shortened state tourney at Sand Creek Station in Newton.

Willson helped THS to a team title at the Frontier League meet along with a third-place finish at regionals before advancing to state.

THS and Wilson might have had higher finishes at state, but rain shortened the event to one day. The team did qualify for Day 2 before officials called off the second day due to rain.

CLASS 6A

First team

Ty Adkins, Hutchinson; Carson Baker, Blue Valley West; Thomas Gogel, SM East; Theo Juhl, Garden City; Patrick Neal, Olathe North; Myles Tarvin, Olathe West.

Second team

Jaydon Carruthers, Derby; Rohan Desai, BV Northwest; Giles Frederickson, Washburn Rural; Eoin McLaughlin, Blue Valley; Chance Rinkol, Blue Valley; Tyler Strong, Olathe South.

Honorable mention

James Ackerman, Blue Valley; Mason McKenna, Olathe East; Nick Nickloy, Olathe West; Maddix Shook, Garden City; Ben Slicker, Sha East; Jonathan Wefald, Manhattan.

CLASS 5A

First team

Conner Geist, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; James Hill, Andover; Noah Holtzman, Bishop Carroll; Kyle Kasitz, Maize South; Aidan Nguyen, Andover; Asher Whitaker, Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Second team

Myles Alonzo, Topeka West; Quaid Oliver, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Noah Pirtle, Kapaun Mt. Carmel; Brooks Sauder, Emporia; Alex Valdivia, Shawnee Heights; Carson Wright, Eisenhower.

Honorable mention

Zach Clark, St. James Academy; Jacob Fratzel, St. James Academy; Emery Kaylor, Eisenhower; Andrew Lisec, BV Southwest; Cal Schultz, Andover Central; Gavin Wilhelm, Seaman.

CLASS 4A

First team

Drayton Cleaver, Chanute; Deitrik Gill, Wellington; Gus Ruddle, McPherson; Andrew Willson, Tonganoxie; Jack Winkler, Bishop Miege; Brett Wyckoff, Wellington.

Second team

Chadd Brown, Augusta; Carson Floersch, Clay Center; Cash Foltz, Wamego; Blaise Hoover, McPherson; Tucker Metcalf, Ulysses; Parker Van Campen, McPherson.

Honorable mention

Ryan Eskew, Bishop Miege; Grant McAtee, Pratt; Cale Shorter, Winfield; Laken Smith, Wellington; Jimmy Welsh, Bishop Miege; Kaleb Winter, Wamego.

CLASS 3A

First team

Drew Buchman, Council Grove; Blake Buessing, Santa Fe Trail; Harrison Middleton, Cheney; Anthony Rogers, Caney Valley; Camden Waterson, Hesston; Lane Workman, Santa Fe Trail.

Second team

Ashton Albright, Olathe Heritage Christian; Bryce Badsky, Silver Lake; Owen Evans, Olathe Heritage Christian; Vinny Pile, Frontenac; Jace Regier, Hesston; Josh Weishapl, Cimarron.

Honorable mention

Dylan Esch, Southeast of Saline; Nick Grabon, Wichita Collegiate; Kory Meireis, Kingman; Cole Niederklein, Frontenac; Keegan O’Shea, Cheney; Jackson Rumford, Scott City.

CLASS 2A

First team

Ashton Dowell, Hoxie; Will Hedges, Bishop Seabury; Drew Heinz, Ellinwood; Jack King, Yates Center; Michael Matteucci, Sacred Heart; Zach Surface, Sterling.

Second team

Dylan Budig, Hill City; Nick Ison, Pittsburg Colgan; Mason Moore, Ellinwood; Hunter Newell, Sacred Heart; Luke Newell, Sacred heart; Walker Tuttle, Sacred Heart.

Honorable mention

Ben Deges, Hill City; Nate Elmore, Sacred Heart; Ian Fink, Oakley; Noah Fry, Hill City; Brady Jones, Hoxie; Tate Weimer, Hoxie.