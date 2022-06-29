Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, Leavenworth, pled to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer June 15.

This plea stemmed from an attack on a Leavenworth police officer on Aug. 26, 2021. An officer saw Pertuz at Home Depot in the city of Leavenworth and knew him to be a suspect of interest.

The officer asked Pertuz to stop, but instead he fled. As the officer chased him, Pertuz picked up a large rock and threw it at the officer, hitting the officer in the head. The rock caused a large laceration across the officer’s forehead. The officer with the assist from a Lansing Police officer, was finally able to subdue Pertuz, but as they struggled on the ground Pertuz also bit the Leavenworth officer.

Sentencing is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 10.

“There is not enough respect we can give for the risk officers put themselves in every day doing their job,” said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney.