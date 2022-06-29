Robert Meyer, 37, Leavenworth, was sentenced to 27 months for three counts, aggravated battery, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and an aggravated domestic battery on June 15.

Meyer received 27 months for the aggravated domestic battery, and the two subsequent counts were each 6 months, but were run concurrently to the first count.

On Aug. 20, 2020, a victim called the police reporting that Robert Meyer had repeatedly struck her car with his car. She notified Leavenworth police that Meyer was driving a Buick Le Sabre and indicated the direction he was going. Leavenworth police began a pursuit. Meyer attempted to elude officers violating multiple traffic stop lights, and other traffic infractions. Police eventually found Meyer at his father’s house. The damage to the vehicle matched the damage they found from the victim’s vehicle.

Meyer had also plead to aggravated domestic battery. A different victim than the one from the Aug. 20, 2020, case reported she came home on Nov. 26, 2021, to find a man she had been seeing still in the home. She told police she was trying to get him to leave, but the man ended up attacking and strangling her. An officer found injuries that matched her description of what occurred.

“This man caused a series of harm to people in our community," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. "As much as we want to help people, our first priority is to protect our community.”