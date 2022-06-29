The Tonganoxie High trap shoot team finished up its first state appearance earlier this year, but will be targeting more success in 2022-23 when the team can compete in both the fall and spring seasons.

THS is in its first year competing in the sport, but was established in the second semester.

There are fall and spring regular seasons and then a state tournament at the end of the school year.

Tonganoxie competed in virtual competitions throughout the regular season, as teams would shoot for scores at their respective facilities and then turn in scores by a certain time at the end of specific weeks.

At state, the team got to experience its first in-person competition.

THS did pretty well for its inaugural state appearance, finishing 43rd out of 58 schools.

The Chieftains had score of 390. Labette County won the event with a score of 474, with Trego Community High School right behind with 470. Cedar Vale-Dexter scored a 468.

Though trap shooting isn’t a sanctioned Kansas State High School Activities Association activity, it attracts teams from across the state in nearly every KSHSAA class. From Garden City (6A) to Linn and Clifton-Clyde (1A), the sport attracted a wide range of schools.

THS competed in 1A.

The 2A championships took place June 19.

Piper represented the Frontier League well, taking third in 2A with a 481.

Chaparral won the 2A title with 487 points. Rock Creek placed second with 484. Eudora placed 10th (464) and Baldwin 12th (461).

The 2A tournament had 34 teams.

Team members shot two rounds of 10 each at state.

Junior Garrett Edwards and freshman Gavin Splichal competed at the varsity level, while freshman Cavin Hendrickson, junior Chase Johnson, junior Robby Patterson and junior Dylan Starcher competed at the junior varsity level.

Splichal tied for 45th, while Edwards tied for 176th out of 227 in the varsity competition. Patterson tied for 47th, Hendrickson 85th, Starcher 152nd and Johnson 159th out of 170 at the junior varsity level.

Also on the team this year were sophomore Ryder Sparks and sophomore Connor Stean.

With no seniors on this year’s team, the future looks bright for Tonganoxie.

The squad placed second in its league.

There are 13 conferences in Kansas, including nine in 1A.

THS competes in 1A Conference 2. The Chieftains finished second place in their six-team conference with a 635.5-point total.

Blue Valley-Randolph finished the regular season in first with 843 points. Laking was third with 629, Coffeyville fourth with 533.5, Wichita County fifth with 490 and Northern Heights sixth with 199.

McLouth members sweep novice titles

The McLouth team finished off the season with individual titles in the novice divisions and a strong individual performance in the junior varsity event.

At the state championships, McLouth placed 53rd out of 58 in Class 1A with 371 points.

McLouth had five team members compete, with four at the novice level and one in junior varsity.

Noah Beach won the overall novice title out of 162, while teammate Aniyah Olson won the girls title out of 57 competitors and tied for 11th overall. Zoey Delaet placed 10th in the girls division.

Nathan Kessler tied for 95th overall in novice, while Drayton Kessler had a strong showing in the JV tournament, taking 35th overall out of 198.

McLouth competed in 1A Conference 5 and placed sixth out of seven teams.

The Bulldogs scored 931.5 points on the season.

Mission Valley won the conference title with 2,171.5 points. Colby placed second with 2,037, Osawatomie third with 1,839, Deerfield fourth with 1,809, Hodgeman County 1,384.5 and Madison seventh with 910.5.