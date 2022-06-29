It’s almost time for this year’s Tonganoxie Recreation Commission Summer Youth Theatre Production.

This year’s play will be “Alice in Wonderland” and it will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Tonganoxie Elementary School, 1180 S. East St.

Savannah Julius-Dunlap will play the role of Dunlap, Mavis Eckstein will be Dinah and Reese Eckstein will play the role of Rabbit.

Other cast members are as follows: Marissa Meyers as Doorknob, Stevie Joy Mays as Mouse 1 and McKenley Schoen as Mouse 2, Olivia Taylor as the Queen of Hearts, Reagan McNeely as the King of Hearts, Abigail Blanka as Beaver, Nora Eccles as Crab, Anna Gepner as Dodo, River Brumley as Parrot, Karsyn Platt as Owl, Heather Leeper as Caterpillar/Butterfly, Willow Rademacher as Cheshire Cat, Ava Barker as the Mad Hatter, Danielle Miller as the Hare, Annalise Fouts as Tweedle Dee, Lily Fouts as Tweedle Dum, Melodee Magnussen as Princess (Queen’s Sister), Natalie Rogers and Kenzie Ussery as the Queen’s Guards, Addison Owen, Josie Owens and Audrey Smith as set movers and townspeople and Ella Gepner, Berkley Platt, Hazel Brumley and Paisley Shriner as Chipmunks/Little Animals.

Director is Bob Linebarger and assistant director/stage manager is Jacob Brents. High school helpers are Taylor Brents, Connor Vestal and Mason Schooler.