Some rambunctious sounds soon will be filling the Tonganoxie area with Independence Day coming Monday.

Fireworks sales and discharge of fireworks are allowed 8 a.m.-11 p.m. starting Friday and continuing through Monday in Tonganoxie.

Customers have five options for purchasing fireworks in Tonganoxie:

• 1204 State Ave.

• 886 Northstar Court

• 319 Ridge St.

• 325 W. U.S. Highway 24-40

• 220 West St.

When can I shoot off fireworks?

Area communities have varying regulations for shooting off fireworks.

In McLouth, fireworks can be discharged 9 a.m.-10 p.m. starting today through Sunday. They can be shot off at 9 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday. Fireworks also will be allowed 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday.

In Linwood, fireworks will be allowed 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then 8 a.m.-midnight Sunday and Monday.

And in Basehor, fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and then 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday.

Community events planned

Basehor will have its Red, White and Boom festivities starting with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The parade starts at Holy Angels Catholic Church and will head south along 155th Street to Parallel Road (near the Basehor-Linwood school district office).

Parade participants should line up at 6:45 p.m. in the Holy Angels parking lot.

McLouth also will have an Independence Day celebration Monday.

The McLouth High School band will perform at 8 p.m. and are expected to play until around 9 p.m. at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

McLouth Mayor Keith Meador said Monday that fireworks usually start around 9:45 p.m.

Visitors can set in stadium seating or watch from their vehicles. People should park along Bulldog Boulevard and Lovers Lane for the fireworks display.

Meador said if there is bad weather the makeup date will be Tuesday, but it’s hoped that history continues to repeat itself. He said organizers haven’t needed to utilize the makeup date yet in the years they’ve done the fireworks show.

Mclouth Recreation Commission, city of McLouth and Union Township Fire Department are sponsoring the fireworks display.

As residents are preparing for the holiday weekend, they also should note that many government offices and some businesses, including banks, will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.