Kansas State High School Activities Association members schools have approved a measure to create a private school multiplier to determine classification.

The proposal introduces a “multiplier” for private schools that inflates their enrollment number for classification rules.

With a 216-139 vote, the measure passed and now will head to the Legislature and the State Board of Education.

There were 82 schools that did not return ballots, according to the Parsons Sun. Those counted as “no” votes. The Sun obtained the vote results via an open records request.

The “no” votes prevailed in Class 6A and Class 5A, but “yes” votes won out in the other four classes.

In 6A, it was 30-6 in favor of no (16.7%) and in 5A, it was 19-17 in favor of no (47.2%).

The yes votes won in 4A, 30-6 (83.3%), 3A, 46-18 (71.9%), 2A, 43-21 (67.2%) and 1A, 74-43 (63.2%).

Tonganoxie is a member of the Frontier League in 4A. The league has been vocal in pushing for the multiplier.

On April 29, the KSHSAA Board of Directors considered changes to KSHSAA Rule 5 – Classification of Senior High Schools. Following discussion and deliberation, the Board supported the first step in a process to change school classification.

This proposal introduces a “multiplier” for private schools which inflates their enrollment number for classification purposes. Per Board approval, the next step in the process was to assess the opinion of member schools in the Association.

This was initiated on May 6 via a ballot distributed to all principals and superintendents of member schools via email. KSHSAA Bylaw Article XII, Section 4 requires the majority of the membership to approve a classification proposal (in this case, 177 of the 353 member schools), and to be supported with by a majority of schools from the majority of classifications impacted (in this case, 4 out of the 6 enrollment classifications).

With this approval by member schools, a change must now be made to Kansas State Statute to allow for more than just student attendance to affect KSHSAA classifications. State of Kansas Identifying Statutes need to be approved by both the State Board of Education and the State Legislature prior to implementation. Without these approvals, the school approved amendment would not be permissible.

According to the Parsons Sun, 12 schools did not vote in 6A, eight didn’t vote in 5A (including Basehor-Linwood and Piper), two didn’t vote in 4A (Concordia and Wamego) and 11 in 3A (including Pleasant Ridge).

Additionally, 12 didn’t vote in 2A and 37 didn’t vote in 1A.

In 2A, McLouth voted in favor and Oskaloosa against.

The only two 4A schools to vote against the proposal were private schools Bishop Miege and Hayden.

Miege, as an example, as won six straight girls state soccer titles, three straight girls basketball titles and five of the last six boys basketball titles. Miege won six straight 4A football titles before St. James, another private school, won the last two 4A state titles.