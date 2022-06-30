Today's news
Tonganoxie City Fire Department offers safety tips
June 30, 2022
Tonganoxie City Fire Department released some tips for residents as they get ready for fireworks season and Independence Day.
Here is the list of tips:
• Always read and follow label instructions.
• Always purchase high quality fireworks from a reliable, legitimate source.
• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a “designated shooter.”
• Never give fireworks to small children.
• Adults should always supervise use of fireworks by older children.
• Always wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.
• Never ignite fireworks indoors. Make sure your outdoor area is safe for firework use.
• Never point or throw fireworks at a person, building, or animal.
• Have a source of water handy, in case of fire.
• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
• Light only one firework at a time.
• Never attempt to re-light malfunctioning fireworks.
• When lighting fireworks, never position any part of your body over them.
• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
• Never experiment with homemade fireworks. They are dangerous and illegal.
• Bottle rockets and other skyrockets that are mounted on a stick or wire are illegal.
• It is illegal to shoot fireworks on or under a vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a firework stand or where fireworks are stored, and gas stations or any place liquid gas – including propane – is stored.
