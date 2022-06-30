Tonganoxie City Fire Department released some tips for residents as they get ready for fireworks season and Independence Day.

Here is the list of tips:

• Always read and follow label instructions.

• Always purchase high quality fireworks from a reliable, legitimate source.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a “designated shooter.”

• Never give fireworks to small children.

• Adults should always supervise use of fireworks by older children.

• Always wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

• Never ignite fireworks indoors. Make sure your outdoor area is safe for firework use.

• Never point or throw fireworks at a person, building, or animal.

• Have a source of water handy, in case of fire.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

• Light only one firework at a time.

• Never attempt to re-light malfunctioning fireworks.

• When lighting fireworks, never position any part of your body over them.

• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

• Never experiment with homemade fireworks. They are dangerous and illegal.

• Bottle rockets and other skyrockets that are mounted on a stick or wire are illegal.

• It is illegal to shoot fireworks on or under a vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a firework stand or where fireworks are stored, and gas stations or any place liquid gas – including propane – is stored.