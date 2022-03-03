It’s almost time to paint the town green.

The 34th annual St. Patrick’s Parade will start at 11 a.m. March 12 in downtown Tonganoxie.

Prizes this year are $100 for best club float, $50 for best overall float, $50 for best family float and $50 for best custom car.

T-shirts for this year’s parade also will be on sale at Wizard of Paws and the Downtown Drugstore on Fourth Street in downtown Tonganoxie.

The annual Tonganoxie PEO Chapter AT Corned Beef and Cabbage and Irish Stew Meal will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. that day.

The meal, which includes dessert, is dine-in or carry out at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church, 328 E. Fourth St.

Cost is $10 for adults and youths 13 and older. It’s $5 for youths ages 5-12.

Proceeds from the dinner benefit the local PEO scholarship fund and educational opportunities for women at the state and national level.

The Mirror also will be livestreaming the parade again this year.