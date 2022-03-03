Archive for Thursday, March 3, 2022
Tonganoxie High boys basketball holds off Parsons, will play Paola in substate finals
March 3, 2022
Tonganoxie was able to hold off an upstart Parsons team Wednesday a Class 4A substate semifinal game.
THS was down early, but Parsons led just 25-22 at halftime. The second half was back-and-forth, and then Tonganoxie built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, only to have Parsons roar back and cut the lead to two.
Tonganoxie would eventually hold on for the 65-61 victory and advance to the substate finals against Paola.
Parsons started the season 0-7 and was 1-9 when the Vikings reversed course.
PHS finished the regular season winning 7 of its last 10 games. The Vikings season ended at 8-13 with the loss to Tonganoxie.
THS, the No. 6 seed in the 4A East Bracket, moved to 13-8 on the season. The Chieftains will take on No. 3 Paola at 6 p.m. Saturday at PHS. The Panthers (14-7) advanced after a 20-point victory Wednesday against No. 14 Chanute.
Tonganoxie advanced to the substate finals for a fourth consecutive year. THS coach is now 4-0 in substate openers.
WAMEGO PULLS AWAY AGAINST TONGANOXIE GIRLS IN SEMIFINALS
The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team had upset in focus in the first half Tuesday at Wamego.
THS used a 6-0 run to cut a Red Raider lead to three, 16-13, in the second quarter. But Wamego started to connect on some shots and then came a buzzer beater right before halftime. The shot banked in and the Red Raiders took a 30-19 lead into the locker room at intermission.
Tonganoxie wasn’t able to cut into the lead and Wamego eventually won, 55-34.
But it was a different game from when the teams met in the Tonganoxie Invitational. The Red Raiders won that game by 41 points.
Tonganoxie ended its season at 6-15, while Wamego improved to 19-2.
SCORES
Boys
EAST BRACKET
No. 1 Eudora 47, No. 16 Louisburg 30
No. 8 Labette County 53, No. 9 Independence 37
No. 2 Bishop Miege 80, No. 15 Iola 42
No. 7 Atchison 66, No. 10 Baldwin 50
No. 3 Paola 56, No. 14 Chanute 36
No. 6 Tonganoxie 65, No. 11 Parsons 61
No. 4 Wamego 55, No. 13 Coffeyville 39
No. 12 Hayden 53, No. 5 Holton 43
WEST BRACKET
No. 1 Pratt 68, No. 16 Ulysses 40
No. 9 McPherson 54, No. 8 Clearwater 22
No. 2 Buhler 52, No. 15 Wellington 42
No. 7 El Dorado 55, Towanda-Circle 36
No. 14 Mulvane at No. 3 Andale, Thursday
No. 6 Rose Hill 77, No. 11 Clay Center 58
No. 4 Abilene 53, No. 13 Augusta 31
No. 12 Rock Creek 61, No. 5 Concordia 60
Girls
EAST BRACKET
No. 1 Eudora 48, No. 16 Chanute 18
No. 9 Paola 42, No. 8 Atchison 28
No. 2 Wamego 55, No. 15 Tonganoxie 34
No. 7 Holton 32, No. 10 Independence 28
No. 3 Bishop Miege 70, No. 14 Louisburg 37
No. 11 Hayden 67, No. 6 Parsons 51
No. 4 Labette County 64, No. 13 Ottawa 46
No. 5 Fort Scott 56, No. 12 Baldwin 28
WEST BRACKET
No. 1 Wellington 58, No. 16 Rose Hill 21
No. 8 Towanda-Circle 41, No. 9 Pratt 36
No. 2 Andale 45, No. 15 Abilene 22
No. 10 Augusta 52, No. 7 Winfield 37
No. 3 Rock Creek 57, No. 14 Buhler 18
No. 6 McPherson 52, No. 11 Mulvane 25
No. 4 Clearwater 45, No. 13 Concordia 19
