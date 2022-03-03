Tonganoxie was able to hold off an upstart Parsons team Wednesday a Class 4A substate semifinal game.

THS was down early, but Parsons led just 25-22 at halftime. The second half was back-and-forth, and then Tonganoxie built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, only to have Parsons roar back and cut the lead to two.

Tonganoxie would eventually hold on for the 65-61 victory and advance to the substate finals against Paola.

Parsons started the season 0-7 and was 1-9 when the Vikings reversed course.

PHS finished the regular season winning 7 of its last 10 games. The Vikings season ended at 8-13 with the loss to Tonganoxie.

THS, the No. 6 seed in the 4A East Bracket, moved to 13-8 on the season. The Chieftains will take on No. 3 Paola at 6 p.m. Saturday at PHS. The Panthers (14-7) advanced after a 20-point victory Wednesday against No. 14 Chanute.

Tonganoxie advanced to the substate finals for a fourth consecutive year. THS coach is now 4-0 in substate openers.

WAMEGO PULLS AWAY AGAINST TONGANOXIE GIRLS IN SEMIFINALS

The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team had upset in focus in the first half Tuesday at Wamego.

THS used a 6-0 run to cut a Red Raider lead to three, 16-13, in the second quarter. But Wamego started to connect on some shots and then came a buzzer beater right before halftime. The shot banked in and the Red Raiders took a 30-19 lead into the locker room at intermission.

Tonganoxie wasn’t able to cut into the lead and Wamego eventually won, 55-34.

But it was a different game from when the teams met in the Tonganoxie Invitational. The Red Raiders won that game by 41 points.

Tonganoxie ended its season at 6-15, while Wamego improved to 19-2.

SCORES

Boys

EAST BRACKET

No. 1 Eudora 47, No. 16 Louisburg 30

No. 8 Labette County 53, No. 9 Independence 37

No. 2 Bishop Miege 80, No. 15 Iola 42

No. 7 Atchison 66, No. 10 Baldwin 50

No. 3 Paola 56, No. 14 Chanute 36

No. 6 Tonganoxie 65, No. 11 Parsons 61

No. 4 Wamego 55, No. 13 Coffeyville 39

No. 12 Hayden 53, No. 5 Holton 43

WEST BRACKET

No. 1 Pratt 68, No. 16 Ulysses 40

No. 9 McPherson 54, No. 8 Clearwater 22

No. 2 Buhler 52, No. 15 Wellington 42

No. 7 El Dorado 55, Towanda-Circle 36

No. 14 Mulvane at No. 3 Andale, Thursday

No. 6 Rose Hill 77, No. 11 Clay Center 58

No. 4 Abilene 53, No. 13 Augusta 31

No. 12 Rock Creek 61, No. 5 Concordia 60

Girls

EAST BRACKET

No. 1 Eudora 48, No. 16 Chanute 18

No. 9 Paola 42, No. 8 Atchison 28

No. 2 Wamego 55, No. 15 Tonganoxie 34

No. 7 Holton 32, No. 10 Independence 28

No. 3 Bishop Miege 70, No. 14 Louisburg 37

No. 11 Hayden 67, No. 6 Parsons 51

No. 4 Labette County 64, No. 13 Ottawa 46

No. 5 Fort Scott 56, No. 12 Baldwin 28

WEST BRACKET

No. 1 Wellington 58, No. 16 Rose Hill 21

No. 8 Towanda-Circle 41, No. 9 Pratt 36

No. 2 Andale 45, No. 15 Abilene 22

No. 10 Augusta 52, No. 7 Winfield 37

No. 3 Rock Creek 57, No. 14 Buhler 18

No. 6 McPherson 52, No. 11 Mulvane 25

No. 4 Clearwater 45, No. 13 Concordia 19