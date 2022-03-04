25 years ago: March 5, 1997

On Monday, Feb. 3, the Basehor-Linwood school system officially went on-line with a ground-breaking wide area, cable-enhanced computer network that spans an entire district scattered throughout two rural cities.

Mark that date not only as a success for the district, but also a supreme step forward for the state of Kansas.

Fourth and sixth grade elementary students who recently competed at the KATM Math Tournament were pictured on page A6.

Howard Koerth, son of Tonganoxie resident Gus Koerth, recently had an article published in Ceramics Monthly, an arts magazine dedicated to ceramics. Entitled “A Personal Aesthetic,” Koerth’s article describes how a “vessel” relates to the “universal history” of human experience rather than just to its practical function.

50 years ago: March 2, 1972

Tim Skaggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Skaggs, received the God and Country Award at the First Congregational Church. Tim’s brother, Terry, also received this award in 1965.

Ed Goldak, Vice President of the First National Bank of Leavenworth, presented Conservation Awards to Mrs. Don Dunlap and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hagenbush for outstanding work in using their land.

The Tonganoxie Park Board will receive bids for leasing of the pool on a rental basis for the summer months. Park Board Members are Cecil Trapp, Dale Thompson, Ed Slawson, Mary Jo Knutson and Marybeth Walters.

Jeff Needham, a freshman at the University of Kansas, was cited for outstanding work in mechanical engineering and was awarded a $10 prize. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Needham.

Fifty-eight Senior Citizens met at the 4-H Building for their monthly dinner meeting. Sam Haas won the German chocolate cake for being the oldest man present.

The Tonganoxie Chieftains ended their season on a bitter note Tuesday night bowing to the much stronger Paola Panthers 69-57 in the first round of the Tonganoxie Regional Basketball Tournament.

Charles R. Turner has filed for re-election to the office of Leavenworth County Clerk, District Court Clerk. Mary Kate Gauez is seeking her ninth term and Irving H. Feezor is seeking his fourth term as county assessor.

Funeral services are planned for Walter Houston Shaw 72, Harold Metzger 68, and Olive K. Opliger 94.

Mike Smith, sophomore at Tonganoxie High School and son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald M. Smith, has received a $200 scholarship for a 6-week music and art camp at Kansas University. Students from all over the US will attend.

75 years ago: Feb. 27, 1947

The lack of rainfall this winter is making for hard times on the farms where wells and creeks are drying up. Farmers are trucking into town to the local Third and Delaware hydrant and filling up containers of water for their crops and daily use. Farm demand on McLouth’s hydrant is so depleted from use that there is a shortage of water there. Farmers are moving into Tonganoxie and hauling between thirty and forty loads per day. Hope for rain.

A new WIFE saver is available at the Zellner Mercantile Company-a Maytag Dutch Oven Gas Range. This oven leaves your kitchen cooler, will cook when you are away by using retained heat, a full meal can be cooked on one burner, and it cleans up in a jiffy! This is technology straight out of colonial America where the Dutch oven was first used.

Army peacetime service is a wonderful opportunity for those men looking for training in leadership, skills and trades. Increased pay scales make these jobs even more desirable. You get the choice of any branch of service, education benefits, family allowances and a great retirement.

Tonga won their first-round game in the basketball tournament by beating Saint Joseph. And the Junior Class presents the play “A Girl in Every Port” on Monday March 3. Sounds like there is a lot of entertainment available in our little town.

100 years ago: March 2, 1922

This town is laying new plans for putting itself conspicuously on the map. At a meeting of leading citizens just held, it was arranged to bring Prof. Wm. A. McKeever, a community welfare expert, here Thursday, March 9th, and perfect a plan for making Tonganoxie the best city of its size in the state for residence purposes and for all-round citizenship. The start on the new era will be staged at a large banquet to be given by the Commercial Club. President Foster Laming of that order has the matter in hand.

The Commercial Club has decided that human welfare in the long run will prove to be the best type of business enterprise, so it has been decided to make Tonganoxie as nearly as possible an ideal place for rearing as family and thus to entice as many as possible to move here for permanent residence.

The new Fort to Fort highway, nearly perfected, is bringing a constant stream of transit through this place.

The general plan of the new movement will proceed under a four-division plan — to improve the home life, to strengthen the school situation, to build up the churches, and to provide wholesome community recreation.

Prof. McKeever has inaugurated and carried out statewide town competitive betterment contests and is nationally known for his ability and interest along this line of work.

125 years ago: March 4, 1897

Jarbalo Jottings — The new bridge across Stranger Creek north of here is complete in the shop ad work will begin at the crossing by the first of May.

Hoge Happenings — Miss Clara Doge entertained a few of her friends with a quilting party Monday afternoon.

Lawrence councilmen are paid better than those of Tonganoxie, they receive $1 per year.

The 6-week-old child of Mr. and Mrs. John Evans died Saturday night. Funeral services were conducted Monday by Mrs. Ballard.

A dwelling owned by Daniel Leahy and occupied by his son-in-law Frank Darby, was destroyed by fire Saturday noon.

The house was near the Timber Ridge school. A boy passing along the road at 11 o’clock saw flames coming out of the roof and gave the alarm. Neighbors promptly came to assist in saving the furniture. About half of the contents of the house were saved.

The building had six rooms and was two stories high. The origin of the fire is a mystery. The house was insured for $1,000 and the loss will be very light. Mr. Leahy will rebuild at once on the old site.