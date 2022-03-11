Local residents will be able to sit down for a cozy cup of joe starting this month.

Grounded Coffeehouse will open soon and will have a grand opening March 26, per the shop’s Facebook page.

The coffee shop's soft opening is March 15.

The coffeehouse is inside 304 Venue at 304 E. Fourth St. in downtown Tonganoxie.

The business, like 304 Venue, is affiliated with the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church just east of the multi-faceted building. It’s the former Magdalenas, which also was a venue that offered a hair salon. Magdalenas now is in the former depot on the other end of the downtown district.

Proceeds from the shop will go toward local organizations. In addition to Grounded Coffeehouse, 304 Venue offers Grace Hall, which available as an event space.