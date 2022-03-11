Today's news

St. Pat’s Parade is Saturday

St. Patrick's Parade T-shirts are available at Wizard of Paws and the Downtown Drugstore.

By Shawn Linenberger

March 11, 2022

The 34th annual St. Patrick’s Parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Tonganoxie.

Prizes are $100, best club float and $50 each best overall float, best family float and best custom car. T-shirts are on sale at Wizard of Paws and the Downtown Drugstore. The Tonganoxie PEO Chapter AT Corned Beef and Cabbage and Irish Stew Meal (carryout) will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. that day at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church.

The Mirror also will be livestreaming the parade again this year.

