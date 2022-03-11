The 34th annual St. Patrick’s Parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Tonganoxie.

Prizes are $100, best club float and $50 each best overall float, best family float and best custom car. T-shirts are on sale at Wizard of Paws and the Downtown Drugstore. The Tonganoxie PEO Chapter AT Corned Beef and Cabbage and Irish Stew Meal (carryout) will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. that day at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church.

The Mirror also will be livestreaming the parade again this year.