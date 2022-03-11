A two-vehicle accident occurred Sunday night west of Tonganoxie.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near 243rd Street and McLouth Road.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the injury accident on Kansas Highway 16 (McLouth Road) where a 2015 Ford Mustang driven by a 33-year-old Tonganoxie woman was headed south on K-16 and lost control, per reports.

The Mustang then slid into a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by a 58-year-old Tonganoxie woman.

The Mustang was towed from the scene, while the Silverado’s owner drove the truck from the scene. A 65-year-old Tonganoxie man also was a passenger in the truck.

All three people reported having pain to Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Service staff, but declined medical attention.