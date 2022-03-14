Tonganoxie High boys basketball landed two players on this year’s All-Frontier League team.

Senior Andrew Willson was first-team all-league, while Zane Novotney was second-team all-league.

Eudora, which reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals, had the most selections with three.

Willson and Novotney helped THS to a 13-9 record and substate runner-up finish.

The teammates have played key roles in one of Tonganoxie’s best stretches in program history. THS has compiled three straight winning seasons and a 40-24 record in that span. The Chieftains also have advanced to the substate finals four straight seasons. Willson also was an All-Frontier League honorable selection as a junior.

Here is the complete all-league list for the 2021-22 season:

FIRST TEAM

Jason Briggs, sr., Piper

Trey Moala, sr., Paola

Andrew Wilson, sr., Tonganoxie

Jaden Hamm, jr., Eudora

Noah McCoullough, sr., Ottawa

SECOND TEAM

Jacye Smith, sr., Bonner Springs

Caleb Carr, jr., Baldwin

Logan Sullivan, soph., Eudora

Luke Metcalf, jr., Spring Hill

Zane Novotney, sr., Tonganoxie

HONORABLE MENTION

Traeger Rader, sr., Eudora

Michael Seuferling, sr., Louisburg

Caden Marcum, sr., Paola

Aaron Simmons, sr., Piper

Cole Mahaffey, sr., Baldwin

Kalen Streit, soph., Bonner Springs