Tonganoxie High teammates Willson, Novotney named to All-Frontier League team for boys basketball

Contributed photo Andrew Willson and Zane Novotney stand with their all-tournament team medals for the Tonganoxie Invitational back in January.

By Shawn Linenberger

March 14, 2022

Tonganoxie High boys basketball landed two players on this year’s All-Frontier League team.

Tonganoxie High seniors Andrew Willson, at left, and Zane Novtoney, far right, are on the 2021-22 All-Frontier League boys basketball team. Willson was named to the first team, while Novotney was named to the second team. The postseason honors were announced this past weekend.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger

Senior Andrew Willson was first-team all-league, while Zane Novotney was second-team all-league.

Eudora, which reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals, had the most selections with three.

Willson and Novotney helped THS to a 13-9 record and substate runner-up finish.

The teammates have played key roles in one of Tonganoxie’s best stretches in program history. THS has compiled three straight winning seasons and a 40-24 record in that span. The Chieftains also have advanced to the substate finals four straight seasons. Willson also was an All-Frontier League honorable selection as a junior.

Here is the complete all-league list for the 2021-22 season:

FIRST TEAM

Jason Briggs, sr., Piper

Trey Moala, sr., Paola

Andrew Wilson, sr., Tonganoxie

Jaden Hamm, jr., Eudora

Noah McCoullough, sr., Ottawa

SECOND TEAM

Jacye Smith, sr., Bonner Springs

Caleb Carr, jr., Baldwin

Logan Sullivan, soph., Eudora

Luke Metcalf, jr., Spring Hill

Zane Novotney, sr., Tonganoxie

HONORABLE MENTION

Traeger Rader, sr., Eudora

Michael Seuferling, sr., Louisburg

Caden Marcum, sr., Paola

Aaron Simmons, sr., Piper

Cole Mahaffey, sr., Baldwin

Kalen Streit, soph., Bonner Springs

