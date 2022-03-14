Archive for Monday, March 14, 2022
Tonganoxie High teammates Willson, Novotney named to All-Frontier League team for boys basketball
March 14, 2022
Tonganoxie High boys basketball landed two players on this year’s All-Frontier League team.
Senior Andrew Willson was first-team all-league, while Zane Novotney was second-team all-league.
Eudora, which reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals, had the most selections with three.
Willson and Novotney helped THS to a 13-9 record and substate runner-up finish.
The teammates have played key roles in one of Tonganoxie’s best stretches in program history. THS has compiled three straight winning seasons and a 40-24 record in that span. The Chieftains also have advanced to the substate finals four straight seasons. Willson also was an All-Frontier League honorable selection as a junior.
Here is the complete all-league list for the 2021-22 season:
FIRST TEAM
Jason Briggs, sr., Piper
Trey Moala, sr., Paola
Andrew Wilson, sr., Tonganoxie
Jaden Hamm, jr., Eudora
Noah McCoullough, sr., Ottawa
SECOND TEAM
Jacye Smith, sr., Bonner Springs
Caleb Carr, jr., Baldwin
Logan Sullivan, soph., Eudora
Luke Metcalf, jr., Spring Hill
Zane Novotney, sr., Tonganoxie
HONORABLE MENTION
Traeger Rader, sr., Eudora
Michael Seuferling, sr., Louisburg
Caden Marcum, sr., Paola
Aaron Simmons, sr., Piper
Cole Mahaffey, sr., Baldwin
Kalen Streit, soph., Bonner Springs
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment