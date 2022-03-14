Archive for Monday, March 14, 2022
Tonganoxie’s Seba named to all-Frontier League girls basketball team; first THS selection since 2017
March 14, 2022
A Tonganoxie High senior has been named to the All-Frontier League team for girls basketball.
THS senior Raegan Seba recently was named a second-team selection.
Seba led the Chieftains in scoring, assists and steals this season. THS finished the year at 6-15. The THS senior, who will play at Neosho County Community College next year, also was voted Most Inspirational Player at this year’s Tonganoxie Invitational.
Spring Hill and Ottawa had the most selections with three each, one first-team and two honorable mention selections for Spring Hill and one second-team and two honorable mention for Ottawa.
Here’s a look at the full all-league team for the 2021-22 basketball season:
FIRST TEAM
Riley Smith, sr., Baldwin
Mariah Noel, jr., Bonner Springs
Harper Schreiner, sr., Eudora
Kate Ediger, sr., Paola
Jenna Weber, jr., Spring Hill
SECOND TEAM
Karly Neufeld, jr., Baldwin
Mackenzie Mayer, sr., Eudora
Jordan Mynsted, sr., Louisburg
Kirsten Evans, sr., Ottawa
Raegan Seba, sr., Tonganoxie
THIRD TEAM
Kirsten Leslie, soph., Bonner Springs
Adyson Ross, jr., Louisburg
Sofia Ficken, sr., Ottawa
Brooklyn Hadl, jr., Ottawa
Maggie Kauk, jr., Paola
Sage Grann, soph., Piper
Marissa Covington, sr., Piper
Sydney Busher, fr., Spring Hill
Cate Milroy, sr., Spring Hill
