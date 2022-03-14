A Tonganoxie High senior has been named to the All-Frontier League team for girls basketball.

THS senior Raegan Seba recently was named a second-team selection.

Seba led the Chieftains in scoring, assists and steals this season. THS finished the year at 6-15. The THS senior, who will play at Neosho County Community College next year, also was voted Most Inspirational Player at this year’s Tonganoxie Invitational.

Spring Hill and Ottawa had the most selections with three each, one first-team and two honorable mention selections for Spring Hill and one second-team and two honorable mention for Ottawa.

Here’s a look at the full all-league team for the 2021-22 basketball season:

FIRST TEAM

Riley Smith, sr., Baldwin

Mariah Noel, jr., Bonner Springs

Harper Schreiner, sr., Eudora

Kate Ediger, sr., Paola

Jenna Weber, jr., Spring Hill

SECOND TEAM

Karly Neufeld, jr., Baldwin

Mackenzie Mayer, sr., Eudora

Jordan Mynsted, sr., Louisburg

Kirsten Evans, sr., Ottawa

Raegan Seba, sr., Tonganoxie

THIRD TEAM

Kirsten Leslie, soph., Bonner Springs

Adyson Ross, jr., Louisburg

Sofia Ficken, sr., Ottawa

Brooklyn Hadl, jr., Ottawa

Maggie Kauk, jr., Paola

Sage Grann, soph., Piper

Marissa Covington, sr., Piper

Sydney Busher, fr., Spring Hill

Cate Milroy, sr., Spring Hill