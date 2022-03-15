The Tonganoxie Wrestling Club had several members medal at the USAWKS (Kansas USA Wrestling) Folkstyle Championships this past weekend at Stormont-Vail Events Center in Topeka.

In the 8-and-younger girls division, Ella Gepner placed third in the 45-pound division. She defeated Sabetha’s Harmony Rudin, 7-5, in the third-place match.

Isabella Falghren placed second at 65 in the 8U division. She lost to Hoisington’s Millie Cook by major decision, 10-1, in the championship.

In the 14U girls division, Autumn Wilson placed fifth at 105 after winning by forfeit against Junior Vikings’ Connie Burns.

Tonganoxie also had three wrestlers place on the boys side.

In the 10U boys division, Nolan Gepner placed sixth at 61. He lost, 8-3, to Lawrence Elite’s Bennett Scheier in the fifth-place match.

Blake Riedel placed third at 120 in the 12U division. He defeated the Renegades’ Alexander Young by fall 1 minute, 56 seconds into the match.

That left the 14U boys division where Gavin Rhoads won fifth place at 265. He won by fall against the Olathe Raptors’ Devion Murray (2:13).

Tonganoxie also has wrestlers in the Greater Heights Wrestling Club based in Parkville, Mo. Of Tonganoxie wrestlers on that team, two qualified for state.

Brady Martin won gold for Greater Heights in the 14 and younger division. His title came in the 150-pound weight class.

He got to the finals after pinning Marysville’s Grant Haefele (2:19), shutting out Hoxie’s Easton Nickelson (4-0) and then pinning Chanute’s Quinton Harding (2:21).

Martin then won the title with a 3-2 decision against Cougar Kids’ Adam Hageman.

Beau Underwood placed sixth in the 14U 90-pound weight class Greater Heights.

After losing by fall (1:51) in the first round to Clay County’s Blaize Charbonneau, Underwood bounced back with a pin against Phillipsburg’s William Jessup (2:03) and an 8-3 decision against Derby’s Blake DeGrant (2:03). He then won by fall against Cherryvale’s Aiden Ecret (1:46) before losing to the Jayhawk Wrestling Club’s Denton White by major decision (8-0). The win against Ecret guaranteed a state medal for Underwood. He placed sixth after losing to Great Bend’s Triston Tomlinson by fall (0:37).

Others who competed but did not place at state were: Charlee Maxon, 8U 55 girls, 0-2; Jett Mikijanis, 8U 55 boys, 1-2; Veda Alvare, 12U 100 girls, 0-2; Rowdey Starcher, 12U 80 boys, 2-2; Finley Keller, 14U 136 girls, 1-2; Dax Duffet, 14U 120 boys, 1-2.