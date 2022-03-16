A little hustle and bustle filled Grounded Coffeehouse on Tuesday morning.

The new Tonganoxie coffee shop opened its doors at 7 a.m. and behind the counter were the store’s new manager and four baristas. A fifth would be coming in for a shift in a few hours.

It was still dark outside when the coffeehouse opened, but the creators of the new space hope it will be a beacon of light for the community — and perhaps a nice way to kick-start the day.

Grounded Coffeehouse is inside the 304 Venue at 304 E. Fourth St. in Tonganoxie. It’s also home to Grace Hall, an event space for rent, and the 304 Photo Studio downstairs.

The venue and its offerings are the work of Tonganoxie United Methodist Church next door.

Formerly Magdalenas event venue, which also featured a hair salon, the space now the place for coffee and breakfast items, as well as a community space for weddings, family gatherings and community events. Five photographers utilize the studio area as a place to capture images.

Rev. Matthew Wilke said that when Diane Theno put the building up for sale, church leaders and members discussed the possibility of purchasing the building. The church, after all, was in need of more space.

Life was a bit of whirlwind for Wilke and his wife, Jenny. They had been working in the East African country of Tanzania when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The pandemic forced them to be unemployed halfway around the globe.

Upon returning to the United States, the pastor position opened up at Tonganoxie United Methodist Church and Wilke started the new position in the summer of 2020.

It wasn’t that long after he started that the church discussed the potential purchase of the former Magdalenas, which moved to the former depot on the other end of the downtown district.

In 2021, the church had a capital campaign and more than 70 families pledged donations. The congregation raised $320,000 and the 304 Venue became an extension of their campus.

“The way we got the name is the idea that we might meet God in ordinary places,” Wilke explained. “304. That’s the idea. We also thought that it could work for events, such as weddings and showers and also see it continue to be used as ministry.”

The space also, it’s hoped is a way to connect to the community. Rental rates are reasonable and even free for non-profit organizations and other community groups.

The coffeehouse’s name also was by design.

Wilke hopes in the name Grounded people can unwind and be grounded. It’s hoped that they can reflect, maybe put down their phones and slow down. The slower pace, even for a portion of a morning, might even include chats with friends or loved ones over coffee.

Emma Skelly, one of the shop’s four baristas, is a Tonganoxie High School junior. She said Monday she was all about coffee and the coffee shop atmosphere.

“I really love the smell of coffee,” Skelly said. “It’s one of my favorite things ever. I’m actually not a big coffee drinker. I just love the atmosphere of the coffee shop.

And as for the new Grounded Coffeehouse? It has her seal of approval.

“It just has a real nice, relaxed chill vibe with the plants and the cool lights,” she said. “I like the smaller space. It’s more intimate. It adds to the whole chill ambiance.”

Other baristas are current students and recent graduates Sydney Angell, Riley Eibes, Kiernyn Dale and Macy Geiger.

Joel Hebert is the coffeehouse’s manager.

Hebert said Tuesday morning he was impressed with the community support in making the shop a reality.

“The thing that really impressed me most was the community coming together to make this happen,” he said.

The volunteerism and resources have been huge, both Hebert and Wilke noted.

Whether it was building the shelves and providing labor or donating items for the space, so many have come together for the coffee shop. That also includes committees and focus groups as church members did substantial research in the potential for a coffeehouse.

Wilke also pointed out the Lengthy Grant funding for the shop’s coffee machine. A $5,000 grant made that equipment possible.

A unique aspect of the space is that proceeds after various expenses such as staffing costs, supplies and the like will go toward a nonprofit organization, whether local or international.

The first organization to benefit from Grounded Coffeehouse is Team Tongie, the local charity that provides assistance to families in various areas of need. A board at the shop gives more information about Team Tongie. There also is a cozy area near a fireplace and additional seating.

An Art Walk featuring Tonganoxie High School art students’ work is in a neighboring hallway and breakfast items from Scratch in Kansas City will be served alongside Messenger Coffee.

Wilke said shop looks to support local companies as much as possible.

Breakfast items range from chorizo burritos to homemade toaster pastries.

The soft opening period is March 15-25, with a grand opening planned for March 26. The coffeehouse eventually will offer pickup on the west side of the building for customers on the go, as staff will bring orders out to customers there.

Grounded Coffeehouse is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 7:30-2 p.m. Saturdays.

“I think we have a good staff,” Skelly said. “I think we’re going to have fun together and it will create a better atmosphere for the customers.”