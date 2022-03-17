Firefighters responded to a blaze in an out building near a residence Monday morning in the 19400 block of 222nd Street near Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie Township Fire Department responded at 6:30 a.m., according to Chief Tim Smith.

People were home at the time of the fire. Smith said the homeowner was awoken by what was thought to be some type of small explosion inside the building.

The structure was 60-75 feet from the residence, Smith said.

No one was injured and the structure was considered a total loss, Smith said.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial indications were a tire explosion.

Stranger, Reno and Sherman townships assisted Tonganoxie Township with mutual aid, as did the Tonganoxie City Fire Department.