25 years ago: March 19, 1997

And the bag pipe band played on. A crew of bagpipers took this year’s first place prize among St. Patrick’s Day Parade entries. Thought temperatures dipped below freezing in Tonganoxie for the parade’s tenth annual celebration, most all bag pipers wore little over their legs but a kilt.

Larry Meadows was chosen the parade’s Grand Leprechaun. Chamber of Commerce president Pat Albert commented; “if it’s St. Patrick’s Day and it’s not cold, it’s not Tonganoxie, right?”

The Land of Oz, which would be located on 3,500 acres of land located in western /Wyandotte County is the talk again. It seems a Saudi prince is interested in financing the project which is what the promoters have been waiting for. The total package would have a cost of about $465 million.

50 years ago: March 16, 1972

Delegates from Leavenworth County attended the Second District Republican Convention in Topeka and participated successfully with one of their number winning a coveted place as delegate-at-large from Kansas to the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach. Mrs. Mary Louise (Biddy) Hurlbut was elected in a contest with two others, receiving 128 out of 239 votes cast.

Approximately 115 people attended the Girl Scout Camp Tongawood Open House. Some even braved the weather and toured the campsite.

The fifth graders from Mrs. Musick’s, Mrs. Robb’s, Mrs. Meisner’s, and Mrs. Hefner’s classes, in connection with a unit in English on newspapers and language, will be visiting the Lawrence Journal World to get an idea of the printing of a daily newspaper and plan to visit the local newspaper office.

In preparation for the County Spelling Bee, the elementary school held their contest and the winner was Parke Johnson.

March 17 is St Patrick’s Day and if you don’t have your potatoes planted, it’s time to do that again.

Businesses are congratulating the Girl Scouts on their sixtieth birthday.

Slawson Plumbing and Electric are having a sale on all small appliances.

Ratliff Rexall Pharmacy is asking people to bring their prescriptions for prompt and accurate filling and free delivery. They also have Russell Stover Easter Candy for sale. Give Russell Stover, give the best, and you are sure to please.

75 years ago: March 13, 1947

Two big stories this week for reader’s interest. Our own theatre proprietor, pond builder, mink raising citizen, Virgil Morey has thrown his hat in the ring for mayor. Several have tried to talk him into running for city council, but Morey has his mind set on the head job. Second, and equally entertaining is the arrest of three Kansas City youths who came to the country for some fresh air. It seems that their jaunt into our city was peace disturbing and spiked with overindulgence in alcohol. All three, two men and one woman wound up in the Leavenworth jail and were brought before a judge.

The two men, who kept their mouths shut were sentenced to fines and 30 days in jail. The young woman, who stated to the judge “I don’t know how you can sentence me, judge” found out that he could. She is serving some time at the Industrial Farm for Women in Lansing.

Last week we reported snowstorms and warm weather. This week, we have heavy rainfall-two inches by our account and overflowing ditches and ponds.

Lemuel “L.C.” Evans is retiring from the city council after fourteen years of service. During his time for Tonganoxie, he has focused on improving the street and alley situation. We have gone from Dodge City style dirt roads to oiled and graveled streets.

February potato planters are eyeing the ground this March and wondering if they’ll ever get a crop in the garden. The strange weather patterns continue to hamper their efforts.

Beginning March 17, Leavenworth stores will open on Monday nights until 9:00 p.m. This is happening to better accommodate the people of Leavenworth and surrounding areas with more options. It is hoped that this will be beneficial for everyone.

100 years ago: March 16, 1922

Last Monday evening the City Council in regular session opened the bids for the new pumping equipment to be used at the big well and bids for building a new pump house.

The contract for the pumping equipment was let to the United Iron Works. The plant will include a 250 gallon per minute Pomona pump and an electric motor with remote control. The contract price is $4,400 which includes installation. The remote control permits the starting and stopping of the pump from a switch that will probably be installed at the City Hall.

The equipment will be installed in such a manner that it will need very little attention, it being necessary to oil only about once each day and not requiring a pumper on the job all the time. The motor will be one that has been used by the Bonner Electric Co. in their ice plant at Bonner Springs, but only used a year and is fully guaranteed.

This entire job is fully guaranteed to come up to specifications, and the Council feel that with this equipment and the water it will be able to handle from the new big well the water system can soon be put on a paying basis.

The contract for the pump house was let to August Diekman for $1,472. The building will be built of concrete 16x30 with a coal house 8x8 feet.

125 years ago: March 18, 1897

Mr. W. Laming, Sr. of Spaulding, England writes the Mirror under date of March 3, and encloses a clipping from an English paper as follows:

The bazaar in aid of the Indian Famine Fund was a capital idea and has proved very successful. It originated with the Laming family, who are related to the Rev. H. Barrell, now living in India. Rev. Barrell resides near Bombay, on the border of one of the famine-stricken districts, and the total receipts of the bazaar have been cabled to him to disburse at his discretion.

The Vicar and Mrs. Marsden, whose daughter also resides in India, fell in heartily with the suggestion and other ladies of the town gladly rendered assistance. A pleasing incident of the opening ceremony was the reception by Mrs. Marsden of a bouquet of flowers from the hands of the pretty little two year old daughter of Rev. Barrell, who was born in India. Rev. Barrell was the husband of the former Miss Kate Laming, who dies in Bombay two years ago.

Mr. Laming says he looks eagerly for the postman every Thursday morning, the day the Mirror comes. He says the fields and gardens are as green as with us the first of June. Dressed poultry is twenty cents per pounds, butter 25 cents, eggs 17 for 25 cents. Mr. Laming says they have better health in England than in American, but he expects to see Old Tonga once more.