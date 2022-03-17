Tonganoxie spring sports soon will have their season openers.

THS baseball starts the season Tuesday at Eudora, as does THS soccer at Atchison.

The THS softball team, meanwhile, opens March 24 at Turner in Kansas City, Kan.

The Tonganoxie track teams start the season March 25 at the Lawrence-Free State invitational. Boys golf starts March 31 with tournament at Sunflower Hills in Bonner Springs.