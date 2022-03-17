Today's news
Tonganoxie FFA Alumni Dice Run to benefit VFW is April 2
March 17, 2022
The Veterans Off Road Dice Run is just more than a couple weeks away.
The event, which the Tonganoxie FFA Alumni chapter is organizing, will be April 2.
Registration is 8-10 a.m., with the ride starting at 10 a.m.
The event starts and ends at Tonganoxie VFW Park, 900 E. First St. in Tonganoxie.
Registration of off-road vehicles is $20 and includes one dice game card and a meal. Additional cards are $5 each.
ATVs, UTVs, Jeeps and dirt bikes are welcome for the event.
There also will be a 50/50 raffle that day. Ticket holders must be present to win.
All proceeds from the dice run will go toward Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271.
