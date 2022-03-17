The Veterans Off Road Dice Run is just more than a couple weeks away.

The event, which the Tonganoxie FFA Alumni chapter is organizing, will be April 2.

Registration is 8-10 a.m., with the ride starting at 10 a.m.

The event starts and ends at Tonganoxie VFW Park, 900 E. First St. in Tonganoxie.

Registration of off-road vehicles is $20 and includes one dice game card and a meal. Additional cards are $5 each.

ATVs, UTVs, Jeeps and dirt bikes are welcome for the event.

There also will be a 50/50 raffle that day. Ticket holders must be present to win.

All proceeds from the dice run will go toward Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271.