Folks braved the weather Saturday for this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade.

With temperatures in the mid-20s, Saturday didn’t exactly scream “almost spring.”

But several groups and individuals participated in this year’s parade as people lined Fourth Street in downtown Tonganoxie for the parade, which lasted about 12 minutes this year. Tonganoxie High School Art Club members also painted several downtown business windows to help make the area look green and festive.

Grand Leprechaun for this year's installment of the parade was Loren Feldkamp, superintendent of schools for Tonganoxie USD 464.

Best club entry this year was the Tonganoxie High School Marching Band, while Shari Painter and her pups were the best family entry. Winning best car entry was Scott B. and best overall entry was Lynch Real Estate.

The festivities continued from the parade to Tonganoxie United Methodist Church where the Tonganoxie PEO Chapter AT corned beef and Irish stew dinner took place.

Check out next week’s print edition of The Mirror for more photos from this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade.