Basehor man sentenced to 275 months for indecent liberties with children

A 19-year-old Basehor man was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to nearly 23 years in prison for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Austin Jabob Wiles also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Each count is a Level 3 person felony.

Wiles committed these crimes in Basehor on May 28, 2020, and June 1, 2020, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

On May 28, 2020, Wiles engaged in lewd fondling and touching of a 12-year-old girl near Basehor Elementary School. On June 1, 2020, Wiles engaged in lewd fondling and touching of a second 12-year-old girl in the cab of his pickup truck. Wiles was 18 years old when he committed the crimes. Both girls were acquainted with Wiles.

“The fact this didn’t go to trial, means we did not have to put any young children on the witness stand, as that is required by law,” Thompson said. “In this case, our victim was able to come speak at sentencing and discuss the struggles and self-blame she felt since this crime occurred. Criminals like this make children feel responsible. It’s important for families to have open dialogues about these issues, so if it happens their kids feel safe discussing it with them. In turn, families can report these crimes and others can assist in the healing process. When people don’t come forward we can’t assist in making changes.”

Man pleads guilty in voluntary manslaughter case

Dan S. Flannagan, 67, rural Leavenworth County, pled guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter, a severity level 3 person felony.

Voluntary manslaughter is the killing of a human being committed upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.



On April 3, 2018, Flannagan and his live-in girlfriend started to argue, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office. Flannagan fired a shotgun multiple times, catching the attention of one of his roommates who lived in a trailer on the property. The roommate saw Flannagan and the victim outside verbally arguing. After a short time, the roommate heard another shot and went back outside to investigate. The roommate saw Flannagan standing near where the victim was last seen and Flannagan saying “get up.”

The victim was later found with wounds from shotgun pellets on her arm and one pellet wound that went under her arm, and that wound ended up striking her heart, killing her. Officers searched the scene and found a spent .410 shell casing and a substantial amount of blood where the victim was last seen, according to the release.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “We appreciated the work the Sheriff’s office put into this case. More than one in three women around the world is a victim of some sort of abuse in their lifetime. It’s a problem of pandemic proportions, and the abuser is usually someone known to her.”

Flannagan’s sentencing is 11 a.m. April 8.

Lansing man pleads guilty to reckless aggravated battery

Christopher Allen Kelly-Bush, 23, Lansing, pled guilty as charged Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to one count of reckless aggravated battery. Reckless aggravated battery is causing great bodily harm doing a reckless act.





On June 19, 2020, Kelly-Bush, along with the victim and multiple friends, was sitting on a porch, according to accounts in a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. The defendant was playing with a Glock 19 handgun. He was taking the magazine out and replacing it before pressing the trigger. During one of these times, a bullet was chambered and when the defendant pulled the trigger he shot the victim in the head. The victim received a through and through gunshot wound to the top of his head. The victim survived after multiple surgeries but still has long-term injuries.



Sentencing for Kelly-Bush is set for 1 p.m. May 4, 2022.

