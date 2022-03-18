McLouth’s Annual High School Alumni Banquet will be May 7 (Saturday before Mother’s Day) in the McLouth School Cafeteria.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. Graduating classes 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be honored.

Classes 2010, 2011, 2012, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1960, 1961 and 1962 will receive special recognition.

All graduating seniors, alumni and faculty (past and present) are welcome.

Please bring a covered dish. Meat will be provided by McLouth Kiwanis. We will have a scholarship drawing for the Class of 2022 attendees, a silent auction and raffle items.

All items donated for the silent auction and raffle will be greatly appreciated. Updates will be posted on two Facebook accounts: “McLouth High School Alumni” and “Memories of McLouth.”

