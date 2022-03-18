This year’s Tonganoxie High Cross Country School 2 School Memorial Run will be April 16.

The sixth annual scholarship fundraiser normally starts and ends at THS, but it will start and end at Chieftain Park this year due to construction on the THS campus this year.

The 5K run/walk will start at 9 a.m. that day. Participants can sign up for a $30 registration fee on or before April 1. The price goes up after that date.

Participants who sign up on or before that date also are guaranteed a T-shirt.

The race originally was organized in honor of Marilyn Weller to provide a scholarship opportunity to seniors at THS.

Weller graduated from the University of Kansas and worked as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years. Half of the proceeds from this year’s race will be donated to the Marilyn Weller memorial scholarship.

The second half of the proceeds from this year’s race will be donated in memoriam to the Mark Altman memorial scholarship.

He served at Tonganoxie Middle School from 2006 until his passing, first as assistant principal and then as principal since 2015.

To register for the event, click here.