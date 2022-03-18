The Second Harvest Mobile Food Truck did not come this past Thursday to Tonganoxie due to inclement weather.

The next Second Harvest mobile stop in Tonganoxie will be 10 a.m. April 14 at Cornerstone Family Worship, 205 E. U.S.

All residents are eligible to pick up food. Second Harvest allows each vehicle to pick up food for up to five families.

Drop-off is around 10 a.m., but visitors should consider arriving before that time, as food distribution can start before 10 a.m. and some items run out depending on demand.

The next Second Harvest Mobile Food Truck in Leavenworth County will be 10 a.m. March 25 at Bob Dougherty Park, 700 N. Esplanade in Leavenworth.