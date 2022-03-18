Sacred Heart Catholic Church will offer spiced shrimp as an added offering at its fish fry this week.

Meals are available 4-6:30 p.m. Friday.

All dinners again are carryout only this year at the church, 1100 West St., Tonganoxie.

Meals are offered during the Lenten season. The meals are available this Friday and then March 25 and April 1 and 8.

Spiced shrimp also will be offered April 8.

Cost on regular Fridays is $10 for adults and youths 13 and older, $9 for seniors 60 and older and $3 for youths ages 5-12. Those prices on spiced shrimp night are $15 for adults and youths 13 and older, $14 for seniors 60 and older and $7 for youths ages 5-12.