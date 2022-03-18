The Tonganoxie High School Class of 1997 will be hosting the THS Alumni Banquet and honoring the Class of 1972.

The banquet is 6 p.m. May 7 at the new Tonganoxie High School cafeteria.

Tickets are $25 each or 2 for $40 for the dinner and program. They are complimentary for the THS Class of 1972.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the First State Bank and Trust highway location, Community National Bank, Mutual Savings, Downtown Drugstore, Evans Real estate and Skeet Real Estate.

Donations to the event and scholarship fund can be made to Tonganoxie Alumni Association and can be dropped off at First State Bank, attn: Shawna Gilmore.